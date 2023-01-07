Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
tjrwrestling.net
One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose “Very Hurt” By WWE Firing
Mandy Rose has opened up on being fired from WWE, saying that she was both hurt and disappointed after what she had put in to the wrestling business. It was on 14th December 2022 when Mandy Rose confirmed she had been released from her WWE contract. The move was even more surprising following her run as NXT Champion, which had only come to an end one night before at the hands of Roxanne Perez.
tjrwrestling.net
“Multiple Wrestlers” Will Quit WWE If Sold To Saudi Arabia PIF
The saga continues within WWE as talks of a sale continue to grow with “multiple wrestlers” reported to want out if the Saudi Arabia PIF buys the company. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
tjrwrestling.net
Legal Action Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
If Vince McMahon thought his return to the WWE board would be plain sailing he was wrong, as it would appear legal action has already been launched against him. Having retired as WWE Chairman in July 2022 amidst plenty of allegations against him, Vince McMahon made a dramatic return to the company earlier this month and joined the Board of Directors. There has been plenty of discussion around whether he has come back to get involved in the creative direction again, or to push for a sale of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Reveals Why He Refuses To Give Wrestlers Advice – “God Forbid I Know Anything”
Ric Flair has some valid reasons why he doesn’t go out of his way to help the current generation of wrestlers. When it comes to the world of pro wrestling, it doesn’t get much bigger than Ric Flair. Whether talking about his legendary career in the NWA in the 1980s or being one of WCW’s biggest names, Flair has done it all. Flair even had one of the most memorable Royal Rumble wins ever in 1992 when he entered the match in the third spot and ended up leaving with the vacant WWE Title.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
tjrwrestling.net
Current WWE Star Believes He Is Comparable To John Cena & The Rock
One of WWE’s young stars explains why he believes he should be mentioned in the same conversation as some of the company’s all-time greats!. There’s no doubt that John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are two of the most influential and recognizable names to rise to stardom in the world of professional wrestling. While comparisons to these all-time greats may be daunting for some, current NXT standout Grayson Waller told Steve Fall on The Ten Count that he’s known for a long time he absolutely belongs in that conversation.
tjrwrestling.net
Steve Austin Fuels WWE Comeback Rumours With New Video
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has done nothing to quash rumours of a comeback to the ring with a new video. In early 2022, rumours began to swirl that something that was thought to be unthinkable for many years was about to happen – Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to wrestle one more time.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Sale Story “Completely False”
Yet another report regarding the WWE and its potential sale to the Saudi Arabia PIF has seemingly poured cold water over it taking place. Rumours began to swirl on the 10th of January that a sale of WWE was imminent after Vince McMahon returned as the company’s Executive Chairman. That piece of boardroom chess came after Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO and announced her resignation from the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation
New WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has issued a statement on the resignation of his daughter, Stephanie McMahon from the company. 2023 has gotten off to a tumultuous start for WWE with big changes at the top of the company as Vince McMahon forced his way back onto the company’s Board of Directors before he was named as Executive Chairman.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Takes Credit For Inspiring Sting’s Iconic Look
A former WWE Superstar has suggested that Sting might well have been inspired by them to don his now iconic black and white face paint. Fans of a certain vintage will remember Sting as the bleach-blonde, multi-coloured face-painted surfer dude that rose to prominence as part of Jim Crockett Promotions and latterly WCW. However as the mid-nineties loomed and the wrestling world changed teetered on the verge of finding its Attitude, so too did WCW’s icon.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announce Injury To Raw Star
On Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama, WWE announced that a current star on the red brand is missing through injury. On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of Raw, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returned to WWE after letting his contract expire at the end of 2021. Many suspected Gargano could eventually join AEW but with the change in management in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Gargano was one of many stars to return.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Employee Explains How Vince McMahon “Failed Wrestling”
A former WWE employee has opened up about their experiences with Vince McMahon and says that the former Chairman “failed wrestling.”. Vince McMahon has stolen the headlines yet again at the beginning of 2023 as he made an audacious comeback to WWE’s Board of Directors. McMahon stepped down from his role as Chairman and CEO of the company in July 2022 amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former WWE employees.
tjrwrestling.net
How Vince McMahon Might Take Over WWE Creative Once Again
A new report has spelled out exactly how Vince McMahon could find his way back in charge of WWE’s creative after his shock return. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to former female company employees.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Signing NJPW Veteran Wrestler
There is interest from WWE about signing a veteran NJPW wrestler that they have wanted to acquire in the past as well. It was about seven years ago when WWE signed some big names from NJPW at the same time. They were AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. While Anderson and Gallows were released by WWE at one point, they are back again while Styles and Nakamura have won multiple championships during their WWE careers.
tjrwrestling.net
Who Is Announced For The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble?
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is fast approaching, and the names who will be entering the men’s and women’s contests are gradually getting confirmed. This year the WWE Royal Rumble emanates from the Alamodome in Houston, Texas. The event will feature 30 competitors from both divisions competing in the traditional over-the-top-rope format, looking to earn a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 39 this coming April.
tjrwrestling.net
WrestleMania 39 Smashes Record 3 Months Before It Takes Place
WrestleMania 39 which will take place in Los Angeles, California has already smashed a major record according to WWE. WrestleMania goes Hollywood once again on the 1st and 2nd of April as The Show of Shows comes to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It is the first time WWE has brought its biggest show of the year back to the Golden State since WrestleMania 31 in 2015 where Seth Rollins committed the heist of the century by cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase in the main event to win the WWE Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announcer Exits Company
WWE is one broadcaster down after a commentator with the company announced that they were leaving for pastures new. Part of the previous NXT re-branding saw 205 Live replaced by NXT Level Up – a show featuring young, up-and-coming members of WWE’s developmental roster, and now that show is looking for a new announcer.
Comments / 0