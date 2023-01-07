Read full article on original website
Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie
Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
This Colorado City is Surprisingly One of the Loneliest
When it comes to the loneliest cities in America, a remote town up in Alaska or somewhere of the like might be the first sort of place that comes to mind. But surprisingly, some of the loneliest cities in the country are actually quite popular areas. How is that possible?...
Find the Perfect Photo Opportunity at This Wintery Colorado Hotspot
We may not like to admit it, but many of us spend too much time thinking about what to upload on Instagram — in fact, PRFire.com reports that one in four young Colorado residents would rather be insta-famous than go to college. Perhaps you relate to that level of...
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Wildest Disc Golf Course Ever is in a Real Colorado Ghost Town
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado is full of things to do with mother nature, world-class hiking trails, and because of the state's rich history, plenty of ghost towns. However, did you...
Colorado Banned These ‘Offensive’ License Plates in 2022
Vanity plates on your car can certainly make a statement. With up to seven characters, you can describe yourself as a person, your hobbies, your love for your pets, and countless other combinations to throw on your bumper. However, in order to get a hold of one of these vanity...
11 Ski In/Out Airbnbs From Around Colorado Under $200
Is it time for a fun, relaxing, and affordable ski vacation in Colorado? You can stay in one of these Airbnbs, all with ski in/out access, at an affordable price. Take a quick tour of 11 Airbnbs from all over the state of Colorado. Some can be found in resort towns, others in the middle of nowhere. They all have something in common, though. All of these are currently rented for under $200 per night.
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
Deadly Weekend Avalanche Kills Two Snowmobilers In Colorado Mountains
A deadly weekend avalanche in Colorado tragically claimed the life of two snowmobilers. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on the east face of Mount Epworth on Corona Pass, about 5 miles east of Winter Park. Two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche just after 2:00 p.m.
Unique Experience for Expert Skiers + Snowboarders in Colorado
It's no secret that Colorado is home to world-renowned ski resorts like Aspen and Vail. These mountain towns bring in tourists, celebrities, and locals in droves and are well-known to all. However, there are also ski resorts in Colorado that are considered to be more of hidden gems and one...
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
Step Inside a Historic Colorado Condo Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up left and right across Colorado, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are truly timeless.
What is Colorado’s Population?
Have you ever stopped and wondered how many people actually live out here in Colorado? Don't feel bad if the answer is "no." We now live in an age where nearly all of the human knowledge is at our fingertips, so retaining pointless trivia isn't as impressive a party trick as it used to be. Still, now that I've asked the question, I bet you're thinking about it now, asking yourself, "How many people live in Colorado?"
Check Out (or Check Into) Colorado’s Funky Catbird Hotel
Whether you're traveling from out of town or planning a relaxing staycation, there are endless options when it comes to unique places to book a room in Colorado. This hotel is a creative escape in the heart of Denver. To get a glimpse at another unique boutique hotel in downtown...
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
Four Colorado Big Lots Closing, Grand Junction Store Survives For Now
Four Big Lots stores in Colorado are closing this month, leaving Grand Junction shoppers to wonder about the fate of their local store on North Avenue. Grand Junction Has Seen Its Share of Closures On North Avenue. Any time big-name retail stores announce closures, local communities hold their breath in...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Loveland Police Propose Plan to Ease Catalytic Converter Theft in Colorado
Property crime is a problem in Colorado — especially regarding catalytic converter theft. A 2021 report ranked the Centennial State as the most at risk for this type of thievery, and unfortunately, that classification appears to be holding up. In 2022, Colorado criminals were still eager to profit from the precious metals found in these car parts.
Plan a Relaxing Colorado Getaway at This Rustic Riverfront Cabin
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Colorado Riverfront Cabin for Rent. This incredible waterfront retreat is just...
Hey, Colorado — The Cops Know When You’re Driving High
Marijuana is legal in Colorado, and you're allowed to enjoy it. However, local law enforcement wants to remind you not to get high and drive — and to remember that they know when you're doing it. Like some people think they're okay to drive after a few drinks, but...
