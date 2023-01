Written by: Zachary Greene (@zachegreene) Kobee Minor, a hard-hitting safety, committed to the Hoosiers after spending the past two seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. During his time with the Red Raiders, Minor earned the respect of his team. He earned the right through his hard work and dedication to represent the Red Raiders-by wearing number three- a highly coveted number for the program.

