ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Comments / 8

Johnna Blackburn
3d ago

If you want people to adopt then don’t make it so difficult!

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Bloody Mary Brunch Aids ‘A Wish With Wings’

This Saturday marks the seventh annual Bloody Mary Parade Brunch at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Fort Worth, benefitting a Wish with Wings, Texas’ first wish-granting nonprofit. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and concludes at 1 p.m. Located at 812 Main St., Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Nonprofit Feeds Hungry DISD Students

A Dallas-based nonprofit is helping to fill in the service gaps left by Dallas Independent School District (DISD) by providing hot meals and transportation to students in South Dallas. “Something like 25% of kids in the area don’t get a real meal every day,” claimed Niesha Minter, founder and co-director...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DAS Offers Foster Incentives

In an effort to decrease the spread of canine upper respiratory infections at Dallas Animal Services, the shelter is offering an incentive for those who choose to foster large dogs. This incentive comes in the form of a $150 Amazon gift card, according to a press release from the City of Dallas.
dallasexpress.com

City Council Member Adopts CPS Visiting Room

Dallas City Council Member Cara Mendelsohn recently took responsibility for improving a visitation room for Child Protective Services. Child Protective Services (CPS) developed visitation rooms to facilitate reconnection between parents and relocated children, allowing them to maintain or restore relationships. Community Partners of Tarrant County said these visitation rooms need...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins Mega Millions

There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Farming Restrictions Overturned

Previous city rules and land limitations in Farmers Branch were removed after it was decided that these rules violated state protections for agriculture. Last month, Farmers Branch removed or adjusted restrictions on crops, height limits, hay bales, and perimeter mowing. The change came after one farmer spent over a year pushing back against the regulations.
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas

While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Celebrate Lunar New Year in Local Square

An abundance of festivities made Asia Times Square’s 16th annual Lunar New Year Celebration a popular destination over the weekend, with more celebrations to come later in January. The Dallas Express was there in Grand Prairie on Saturday to take part in the experience. The afternoon was filled with...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cartel Suspect in 2013 DFW Killing Arrested

A Mexican cartel leader linked to the shooting death of a defense attorney in 2013 in Southlake was arrested by Mexican authorities, according to a tweet by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office on Sunday. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez had been placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list as the...
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas: Twenty of the Top 100 Busiest Roadways

It may be no surprise that Dallas County has some of the most congested roads in the state. An annual report from Texas A&M Transportation Institute showed an increase in congested highways and streets in 2021, according to Community Impact. Twenty of the state’s top 100 busiest segments of roadways...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy