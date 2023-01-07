Read full article on original website
Johnna Blackburn
3d ago
If you want people to adopt then don’t make it so difficult!
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Great news for North Texas with new jobs and tourism boost announced todayAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Last minute claim: North Texas resident takes home $1 million from Mega MillionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Portillo’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of First Texas Restaurant in The Colony on 1/18Steven DoyleThe Colony, TX
dallasexpress.com
Bloody Mary Brunch Aids ‘A Wish With Wings’
This Saturday marks the seventh annual Bloody Mary Parade Brunch at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Fort Worth, benefitting a Wish with Wings, Texas’ first wish-granting nonprofit. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and concludes at 1 p.m. Located at 812 Main St., Fort...
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash Pad
According to the CDCNaegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism known as an amoeba that is found in warm, fresh water like lakes and rivers as well as in soil. It infects people by entering people's noses and traveling to the brain with devastating consequences.
dallasexpress.com
Nonprofit Feeds Hungry DISD Students
A Dallas-based nonprofit is helping to fill in the service gaps left by Dallas Independent School District (DISD) by providing hot meals and transportation to students in South Dallas. “Something like 25% of kids in the area don’t get a real meal every day,” claimed Niesha Minter, founder and co-director...
dallasexpress.com
DAS Offers Foster Incentives
In an effort to decrease the spread of canine upper respiratory infections at Dallas Animal Services, the shelter is offering an incentive for those who choose to foster large dogs. This incentive comes in the form of a $150 Amazon gift card, according to a press release from the City of Dallas.
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
dallasexpress.com
City Council Member Adopts CPS Visiting Room
Dallas City Council Member Cara Mendelsohn recently took responsibility for improving a visitation room for Child Protective Services. Child Protective Services (CPS) developed visitation rooms to facilitate reconnection between parents and relocated children, allowing them to maintain or restore relationships. Community Partners of Tarrant County said these visitation rooms need...
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
dallasexpress.com
Local Resident Wins Mega Millions
There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
dallasexpress.com
Local Farming Restrictions Overturned
Previous city rules and land limitations in Farmers Branch were removed after it was decided that these rules violated state protections for agriculture. Last month, Farmers Branch removed or adjusted restrictions on crops, height limits, hay bales, and perimeter mowing. The change came after one farmer spent over a year pushing back against the regulations.
dallasexpress.com
Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas
While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
dallasexpress.com
Celebrate Lunar New Year in Local Square
An abundance of festivities made Asia Times Square’s 16th annual Lunar New Year Celebration a popular destination over the weekend, with more celebrations to come later in January. The Dallas Express was there in Grand Prairie on Saturday to take part in the experience. The afternoon was filled with...
A Popular New Shoe Store is Officially Open Just One Hour From Tyler
You may've heard rumors about this shoe store opening at The Shops in Terrell, TX, well believe all of those rumors. Now you can peruse in person all the hottest new Hey Dude styles. "These shoes are something everyone can love. They are made of sustainable materials, they're super comfortable,...
dallasexpress.com
Cartel Suspect in 2013 DFW Killing Arrested
A Mexican cartel leader linked to the shooting death of a defense attorney in 2013 in Southlake was arrested by Mexican authorities, according to a tweet by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office on Sunday. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez had been placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list as the...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
fortworthreport.org
The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas: Twenty of the Top 100 Busiest Roadways
It may be no surprise that Dallas County has some of the most congested roads in the state. An annual report from Texas A&M Transportation Institute showed an increase in congested highways and streets in 2021, according to Community Impact. Twenty of the state’s top 100 busiest segments of roadways...
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
