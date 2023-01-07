ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue

(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure...
Gov. Pritzker Embarks on Second Term with Renewed Optimism and Hope for Illinois

During the campaign last year, I drove all across the state, and I couldn’t help but notice some signs in people’s yards that said, “FIRE PRITZKER.” I was concerned about this until my kids pointed out that when people in their generation think something is really cool they say, “That’s FIRE!” So, I want to take this moment to thank everyone who put up those very encouraging signs!
Inauguration held for Illinois statewide offices holders

(The Center Square) – Monday was inauguration day for all the statewide constitutional officers in Illinois. Before the winners in the general election took their oath of office in Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill giving all of them pay raises. Alongside more than $1.7 billion in additional spending of taxpayer resources, the legislation raised the salary of all statewide officers, agency directors and legislators.
Prosecutors: Madigan told McClain that benefactors of alleged scheme 'made out like bandits'

(The Center Square) – Prosecutors in a case involving Michael Madigan say they have wires of the former Illinois House speaker acknowledging operatives “made out like bandits” in a scheme involving utility ComEd. In 2020, federal prosecutors and Exelon subsidiary ComEd reached a deferred prosecution agreement. As...

