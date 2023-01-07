Read full article on original website
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker Embarks on Second Term with Renewed Optimism and Hope for Illinois
During the campaign last year, I drove all across the state, and I couldn’t help but notice some signs in people’s yards that said, “FIRE PRITZKER.” I was concerned about this until my kids pointed out that when people in their generation think something is really cool they say, “That’s FIRE!” So, I want to take this moment to thank everyone who put up those very encouraging signs!
collinsvilledailynews.com
Inauguration held for Illinois statewide offices holders
(The Center Square) – Monday was inauguration day for all the statewide constitutional officers in Illinois. Before the winners in the general election took their oath of office in Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill giving all of them pay raises. Alongside more than $1.7 billion in additional spending of taxpayer resources, the legislation raised the salary of all statewide officers, agency directors and legislators.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’
(The Center Square) – With a new ban on certain guns now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Outgoing Illinois House Minority Leader resigns amid accusations of being too far to the left
(The Center Square) – Just as Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, leaves the Illinois General Assembly, some are excited about new leadership for the Republican party. After 24 years in the legislature, Durkin said it is time to leave, claiming the Republican Party in Illinois has...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Madigan trial to begin April 2024; Soldier Field renovation plans released
The racketeering trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been set for April 1, 2024. The trial, which could last up to two months, was scheduled during a status hearing Monday. A federal grand jury indicted Madigan and his confidant Michael McLean after a years-long corruption investigation. Madigan...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gun stores ‘can continue to sell’ to police, out-of-state customers, not regular Illinoisans
(The Center Square) – Gun dealers aren’t completely prohibited from selling certain semi-automatic weapons with Illinois’ new gun ban and registry. They just can’t sell to regular Illinoisans. After the bill was signed Tuesday, state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said gun dealers can still sell certain...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Prosecutors: Madigan told McClain that benefactors of alleged scheme 'made out like bandits'
(The Center Square) – Prosecutors in a case involving Michael Madigan say they have wires of the former Illinois House speaker acknowledging operatives “made out like bandits” in a scheme involving utility ComEd. In 2020, federal prosecutors and Exelon subsidiary ComEd reached a deferred prosecution agreement. As...
Comments / 0