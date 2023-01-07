Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
siusalukis.com
Hoisington poised for big sophomore season
Southern Illinois sophomore Braden Hoisington knew he was going to be a Saluki when he was in high school at Fort Zumwalt West in O'Fallon, Missouri. But what brought him to Carbondale isn't what one might expect from the former Jaguar after he posted a stellar fall season for the Salukis on the golf course.
siusalukis.com
Salukis Square Off with League Leader Indiana State Wednesday on the Road
CARBONDALE, Ill. – The Southern Illinois men's basketball program will look to create separation in the Missouri Valley Conference standings come Wednesday night with a meeting with Indiana State. The Sycamores currently sit atop the MVC at 6-0 while SIU is 4-2 along with five other Valley programs. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET from Hulman Center.
Comments / 0