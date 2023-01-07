ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

President Biden meets with NGOs during his brief visit to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During his 4-hour trip in El Paso, President Joe Biden made several stops across the city. His final stop was the County Migrant Services Center in east El Paso, where he met with local leaders and NGOs. The president met with Susan Goodell of the...
KVIA

Number of migrants on the streets continues to decrease

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The number of migrants on the streets of downtown El Paso continues to decrease. Officials say the number of people being released to the streets has decreased even before the President announced he was coming to El Paso. While still full, the sparsity of the...
KVIA

Flight departures halted across the United States due to FAA system outage

EL PASO, Texas-- The Federal Aviation Administration has just announced it has suffered an outage of its system that alerts pilots and crew to advisories and information for flights. This can affect operations nationwide. The FAA says they are working to fix the problem. US President Joe Biden has ordered...
