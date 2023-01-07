Read full article on original website
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Might Look Just Like These 2 Celebrities: ‘I Can’t Unsee This’
Some fans of 'Married at First Sight' imagine season 16's adventure-seeking groom, Clint, looks like what would happen if two famous actors had a baby.
Jamie Lynn Spears Tearfully Self-Eliminates From ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ on Day 2: “It Makes Me Feel Like A Crap Mom”
After an emotional, tear-filled two days in Wadi Rum, Jordan, Jamie Lynn Spears handed in her armband and left Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. At the start of Episode 3, “Mindset,” which aired on Wednesday, January 11, Spears told fellow contestant Mel B that she couldn’t make it another day filming and wanted to head home early. “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like a couple of hours, I miss them,” the 31-year-old actor shared in a confessional. “So this is a very big leap for me.” The Spice Girl offered to listen to and help Spears get...
Jeff Beck was a guitar god – but he was also human. Here’s what happened when I met him.
Never meet your heroes, they say. Unless that hero was guitar god Jeff Beck, who died Tuesday after contracting meningitis. Here’s what he was like.
Fox Alternative Entertainment Trials ‘The Masterpiece’ Competition Series in Thailand
“The Masterpiece,” an artistic talent competition show, took to the airwaves on Wednesday in Thailand. The Thai launch is regarded as a proof of concept or experiment that, if successful, could be rolled out as an unscripted format in other territories. The show’s backers have significant pedigree in the sector. They include U.S. companies Fox Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media and Thai producer and broadcaster Workpoint Entertainment. FAE is the unscripted production arm of Fox Studios. Smart Dog is a company that involves Craig Plestis who was instrumental in creating “The Masked Singer,” the U.S. version of Korean format “The...
