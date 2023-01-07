ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Tearfully Self-Eliminates From ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ on Day 2: “It Makes Me Feel Like A Crap Mom”

After an emotional, tear-filled two days in Wadi Rum, Jordan, Jamie Lynn Spears handed in her armband and left Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. At the start of Episode 3, “Mindset,” which aired on Wednesday, January 11, Spears told fellow contestant Mel B that she couldn’t make it another day filming and wanted to head home early. “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like a couple of hours, I miss them,” the 31-year-old actor shared in a confessional. “So this is a very big leap for me.” The Spice Girl offered to listen to and help Spears get...
Variety

Fox Alternative Entertainment Trials ‘The Masterpiece’ Competition Series in Thailand

“The Masterpiece,” an artistic talent competition show, took to the airwaves on Wednesday in Thailand. The Thai launch is regarded as a proof of concept or experiment that, if successful, could be rolled out as an unscripted format in other territories. The show’s backers have significant pedigree in the sector. They include U.S. companies Fox Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media and Thai producer and broadcaster Workpoint Entertainment. FAE is the unscripted production arm of Fox Studios. Smart Dog is a company that involves Craig Plestis who was instrumental in creating “The Masked Singer,” the U.S. version of Korean format “The...

