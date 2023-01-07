ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgsports.com

Three Answers From UGA - TCU

There were many things to reflect on before Monday’s game. Of all those things, we settled on three of them, and here’s a look back at how they may or may not have lined up with the Dawgs’ National Championship win. Does Georgia have enough gas left...
FORT WORTH, TX
dawgsports.com

15 Thoughts is at Peak Insufferableness

So, are we a dynasty? The media seems to think we are. I think we are close (if not there) with the potential to remain at the top for a while because there is a very good chance that the Georgia Football team could find itself playing for, and winning, a 3rd consecutive National Championship in ‘23. We’ll be ranked #1 to begin the title defense before you can name the 7th storm of the Hurricane Season next September. For now, that’s all future talk. Soak this all in, everyone. Nothing lasts forever and this certainly won’t. But I do believe that what we have going on with Kirby Smart at the helm will last for as long as he wants to be the coach in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote

One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgsports.com

Georgia Bulldog Championship Merch Available Now From Breaking Ts!

Your Georgia Bulldogs are once again the champions of college football!. To celebrate, our partners at Breaking T’s have put together a fantastic collection of championship commemorative merchandise suitable for the whole family. As always the whole lineup is University licensed and NIL-approved. It’s also high quality, soft to...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The National Title Game Blowout

The College Football Playoff National Championship wasn't a fair fight. Georgia annihilated TCU on Monday night, cruising to a 65-7 rout at SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs by 401 yards. Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was the largest margin of victory in any bowl game. On ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now

Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
AUBURN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia Bulldogs championship parade set for Saturday in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — After the surreal euphoria of Georgia's escape on New Year's Eve to win the Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs went for the more straightforward route of claiming the National Championship Game by simply dominating the TCU Horned Frogs. For Georgia fans, there's only one clear and obvious...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Herbstreit at a Loss For Words After Lopsided TCU-Georgia First Half

The College Football Playoff national championship game quickly turned into a rout in the first half, as Georgia outclassed TCU to race out to a 38–7 lead as the two teams went into the halftime locker room. The lopsided start came as a surprise to many who had tuned in to the title contest, including Kirk Herbstreit.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgsports.com

Third Quarter Open Thread: It’s A Frog Stompin’ In Cali

Well, this has gone pretty darn well, don’t you think?. Georgia is averaging 9.32 yards per offensive snap and has scored on every offensive possession on the way to a 38-7 halftime lead. All of the things we talked about as being critical in the lead up to this...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy