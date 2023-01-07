ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Fugitive CEO accused of securities fraud attempts to flee Hawaii by boat

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 4 days ago

HONOLULU ( KHON ) – The fugitive CEO of a Hawaii-based shipbuilding company was captured while attempting to flee Oahu on a fully fueled boat stocked with cash and provisions for a long sea voyage, authorities said Friday.

Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, was arrested last year on suspicion that he and business partner Jamey Denise Jackson, defrauded investors of Semisub, Inc. of nearly $30 million .

He faced federal charges related to securities fraud, mail fraud and wire fraud.

Pretrial Services, a federal agency that supervises federal pretrial release defendants, was tipped on Jan. 4 that Jackson was going to attempt to flee before his trial. The agency informed U.S. Marshals and the U.S. Coast Guard.

A federal warrant was issued once U.S. Marshals arrived at Jackson’s boat’s slip, located at Kewalo Basin, in Honolulu, to find that it was gone along with Jackson.

“That really stood out to us, you know. We have never had to go get someone at sea. He was by himself with no direction,” said officials involved with the hunt.

This attempt classified Jackson as a fugitive, according to the Coast Guard and Marshals.

With Jackson in the wind, the Marshals enlisted the help of the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement. The Coast Guard deployed water and air resources to locate the boat.

At approximately 2 a.m. Friday, the Coast Guard notified the U.S. Marshals that Jackson had returned to Oahu to redock in order to gain assistance from a crew because he was having an issue with his boat. Jackson then sailed back out to sea after the boat problems had been resolved.

At 7:30 a.m., authorities located and arrested Jackson for violating the terms of his pretrial release. He and his boat were returned to Oahu without incident, and Jackson was placed into the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu pending his court appearance.

Jackson and Jamey Denise Jackson, his wife, had been accused of selling securities to investors with the promise of developing a fleet of tourism vessels.

“The defendants allegedly misused a substantial amount of the money raised from the sale of Semisub securities to pay for luxury residences in California and Hawaii, a Mercedes-Benz automobile, luxury vacations, psychics, marijuana, personal credit card bills, and cash withdrawals for their personal use, among other things,” the Department of Justice wrote upon the unsealing of an indictment last year.

