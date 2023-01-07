ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockmnation.com

How worrisome is Mizzou’s defense as it pushes toward March?

SOn Saturday, Vanderbilt’s theoretical time of death arrived with 13:18 left in the second half. At that moment, Missouri’s Kobe Brown had just finished mashing down a missed D’Moi Hodge layup, capping a 19-4 surge and pushing the Tigers to a 53-42 lead. But when the horn...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

The Revue: Sometimes you need The Other Guys

You want to know what kicks so much ass? Intrigue. When’s the last time you were intrigued by something? I’m not talking about “interested,” or “attracted.” No, when’s the last time something intrigued you? Where it drew your eye and your attention to the point where you thought, “I need to check back on this, there might be something good going on.” In other words, the exact opposite of last night’s National Title game.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Mizzou star linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper returning in 2023

Missouri sophomore linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper announced that he will be returning to Columbia in 2023 on Tuesday. After transferring from Florida last off-season, Hopper ranked second on the team in total tackles and tackles for loss with 77 and 13.5 respectively in 2022. His coming out party came in...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy