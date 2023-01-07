You want to know what kicks so much ass? Intrigue. When’s the last time you were intrigued by something? I’m not talking about “interested,” or “attracted.” No, when’s the last time something intrigued you? Where it drew your eye and your attention to the point where you thought, “I need to check back on this, there might be something good going on.” In other words, the exact opposite of last night’s National Title game.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO