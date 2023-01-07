ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

saturdaydownsouth.com

Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | 5 alarming numbers about Kentucky's NCAA Tournament outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In most markets the howling about making the NCAA men's basketball tournament begins in March. This isn't most college basketball markets. Never has been. Never will be. The howling about the NCAA Tournament outlook for John Calipari's sagging University of Kentucky team whipped into overdrive Tuesday night.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where does Kentucky go from here?

After a 26-point point embarrassment on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena as a 20-points favorite to play the South Carolina Gamecocks, in what was expected to be a “pick-me-up” game. However, that was far from the case. The start of the game felt like a...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason

Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Tide 100.9 FM

Mark Sears awarded the Hard Hat in annihilation of Kentucky

In one of the season's most anticipated matchups, Alabama ran the unranked Kentucky Wildcats out of Coleman Coliseum. A huge reason why was Mark Sears. In Alabama's 26-point win, Sears dropped 16 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field. In addition to his crucial impact on scoring and the glass, Sears also racked up 6 steals, the most an Alabama player has recorded since Trevor Releford's 6 steal performance against Robert Morris in 2014. His role in disrupting the Wildcat offense was the main reason he won the coveted Hard Hat award.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Don't give up on Coach Cal just yet

The status of John Calipari’s future as coach at Kentucky has been a hot topic even though the Wildcats are only three games into the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule. Two of those games — at Missouri and Alabama — have produced losses, with the latest being a 26-point beatdown in Tuscaloosa last Saturday.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown mayor makes changes in first week

The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting. The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Why self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky. According to The World Population Review, Kentucky has the second-highest rate of domestic violence, with 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men experiencing domestic violence. Self-defense classes have started at the YMCA on Beaumont...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
KENTUCKY STATE

