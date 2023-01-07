Read full article on original website
Everything Lamont Paris, players said after South Carolina's win over Kentucky
The South Carolina basketball team built an early 15-point lead and staved off a late rally to take down Kentucky 71-68 in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. It was the first time since 2009 that the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) won on the home court of the Wildcats (10-6, 1-3). Point...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | 5 alarming numbers about Kentucky's NCAA Tournament outlook
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In most markets the howling about making the NCAA men's basketball tournament begins in March. This isn't most college basketball markets. Never has been. Never will be. The howling about the NCAA Tournament outlook for John Calipari's sagging University of Kentucky team whipped into overdrive Tuesday night.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari, Kentucky drawing major criticism from fans, media after trailing South Carolina at halftime
John Calipari and Kentucky haven’t lost a game at Rupp Arena all season long. But it trails South Carolina 42-32 at halftime of the team’s contest in Lexington on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats have underwhelmed throughout the season as they’ve struggled against some of the top teams in...
aseaofblue.com
Where does Kentucky go from here?
After a 26-point point embarrassment on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena as a 20-points favorite to play the South Carolina Gamecocks, in what was expected to be a “pick-me-up” game. However, that was far from the case. The start of the game felt like a...
COLUMN: Kentucky's Final Chance to Change Season Trajectory Begins Against South Carolina
Nothing about the 2022-23 season has gone according to plan for Kentucky basketball. The camel's back is all but broken, as the Wildcats are 10-5 with zero Quadrant 1 wins, now in January. John Calipari's team is fresh off of a 26-point stomping, as Alabama bulldozed the unranked Cats, who ...
thecomeback.com
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
wymt.com
Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. South Carolina: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: South Carolina 7-8; Kentucky 10-5 The Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
Mark Sears awarded the Hard Hat in annihilation of Kentucky
In one of the season's most anticipated matchups, Alabama ran the unranked Kentucky Wildcats out of Coleman Coliseum. A huge reason why was Mark Sears. In Alabama's 26-point win, Sears dropped 16 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field. In addition to his crucial impact on scoring and the glass, Sears also racked up 6 steals, the most an Alabama player has recorded since Trevor Releford's 6 steal performance against Robert Morris in 2014. His role in disrupting the Wildcat offense was the main reason he won the coveted Hard Hat award.
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Don't give up on Coach Cal just yet
The status of John Calipari’s future as coach at Kentucky has been a hot topic even though the Wildcats are only three games into the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule. Two of those games — at Missouri and Alabama — have produced losses, with the latest being a 26-point beatdown in Tuscaloosa last Saturday.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
fox56news.com
Georgetown mayor makes changes in first week
The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting. The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting.
fox56news.com
Why self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky. According to The World Population Review, Kentucky has the second-highest rate of domestic violence, with 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men experiencing domestic violence. Self-defense classes have started at the YMCA on Beaumont...
kentuckytoday.com
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
AOL Corp
Columbia attorney Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered for generosity, calm at funeral
Brian DeQuincy Newman was a big man. It was one of the first things someone would notice about the young attorney. “We always made him stand in the back (of photos) because he was a whole head taller than everybody else,” remembered former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. But despite...
fox56news.com
4-foot ’emotional support’ snake found in luggage at Tampa International Airport
Security screeners spotted a scaly surprise while scanning a suitcase: a 4-foot-long boa constrictor making its way through a x-ray machine at Tampa International Airport. 4-foot ’emotional support’ snake found in luggage …. Security screeners spotted a scaly surprise while scanning a suitcase: a 4-foot-long boa constrictor making...
