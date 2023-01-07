In one of the season's most anticipated matchups, Alabama ran the unranked Kentucky Wildcats out of Coleman Coliseum. A huge reason why was Mark Sears. In Alabama's 26-point win, Sears dropped 16 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field. In addition to his crucial impact on scoring and the glass, Sears also racked up 6 steals, the most an Alabama player has recorded since Trevor Releford's 6 steal performance against Robert Morris in 2014. His role in disrupting the Wildcat offense was the main reason he won the coveted Hard Hat award.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO