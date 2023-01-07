When it comes to the new mandatory participation requirement for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has discretion. Initially, Monahan laid out the guidelines at last summer’s Tour Championship, stating that in order to be eligible for the PIP, a player must compete in all 13 elevated events plus three other tournaments. Then in November, Tour members were notified that players would be allowed to skip one elevated event and still be entitled to their full PIP payout; Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry took advantage right away, both missing last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2 DAYS AGO