Jay Monahan talks PIP requirements: Tiger Woods 'isn’t going to get a decrease'
When it comes to the new mandatory participation requirement for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has discretion. Initially, Monahan laid out the guidelines at last summer’s Tour Championship, stating that in order to be eligible for the PIP, a player must compete in all 13 elevated events plus three other tournaments. Then in November, Tour members were notified that players would be allowed to skip one elevated event and still be entitled to their full PIP payout; Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry took advantage right away, both missing last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.
DFS Dish: Which players are the perfect fit for Sony Open host Waialae CC?
Waialae Country Club is the longtime host of the Sony Open in Hawaii and it returns to host this week's edition. The classical design offers a unique test, a bit of a curveball compared to a lot of the week-to-week stops on the PGA Tour schedule. This short, coastal course...
Masters special invitee Gordon Sargent talks speed, turning pro and crazy LIV rumors
Gordon Sargent was sitting on his couch back home in Birmingham, Alabama, at 9 a.m. the day after New Year’s when his phone buzzed. It was a number he didn’t recognize, though the name on the caller I.D. was very familiar:. Augusta National Golf Club. “I was a...
Monday Scramble: Collin Morikawa's short-game woes lead to historic collapse
Collin Morikawa comes undone, Jon Rahm roars home, Xander Schauffele exits early, Augusta National extends a welcome invite and more in this season-opening edition of the Monday Scramble:. In his short but spectacular career, Collin Morikawa has developed a reputation as a quick study. He graduated on time from Cal’s...
Hawaii club pro battling cancer makes Sony Open debut at 60
KAPALUA, Hawaii – Michael Castillo comes from a rich heritage of golf in Hawaii, now the head pro at Kapalua and formerly president of the Aloha Section. He had reason to believe his hope of ever playing the Sony Open was long gone. But his assistants at Kapalua talked...
Jordan Spieth leaning toward attending Super Bowl after WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open is always a party, but 2023 could bring new levels of chaos to the area with the Super Bowl being played right down the road. For those who don’t mind battling traffic, it could set up an epic weekend that features the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale and the NFL’s best battling for eternal glory.
USGA tabs Winged Foot for its seventh U.S. Open, in 2028
For the seventh time, the U.S. Open will head to Winged Foot in 2028. The USGA made the announcement Monday as Winged Foot’s West Course, the 1923 A.W. Tillinghast gem located in Mamaroneck, New York, is set to match Baltusrol as the second-most visited host site in the championship’s history, behind only Oakmont (nine).
How Brian Harman taunted Tom Hoge before Georgia's beatdown of TCU
Tom Hoge's detour to Honolulu through Los Angeles for Monday night's CFP National Championship game between Georgia and Hoge's alma mater, TCU, did not go as expected. The Horned Frogs got demolished by the Bulldogs, 65-7, and to make matters worse, on his way out of Kapalua on Sunday afternoon, Hoge had to deal with a little trash talk.
