Boston Bruins’ Top 2023 Trade Deadline Assets
Through the first 40 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins are the league’s best team with a 32-4-4 record and 68 points. Sitting on top of the Atlantic Division standings is a nice spot to be in, but in the end, they want to be sitting on top of the league in June hoisting the Stanley Cup.
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
NHL Rumors: Flyers, Blackhawks, Sabres, Capitals, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that Ivan Provorov could be moved by the Philadelphia Flyers. Meanwhile, could a potential injury to Patrick Kane shut down any future trade talks?. The Buffalo Sabres aren’t going to be able to sign one of their college goaltending prospects and...
Bruins’ Need to Avoid Pushing ‘Team-Friendly Deal’ With Pastrnak
The biggest negotiations of Don Sweeney’s tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins are taking place right now. Superstar David Pastrnak is in the final year of his six-year, $40 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.67 million and is in line for a significant pay raise. What that pay raise is, remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he’s going to get his pay somewhere.
Sharks’ Erik Karlsson Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
Erik Karlsson has been the comeback player of the season so far for the San Jose Sharks and it hasn’t been close. The former two-time Norris Trophy winner is making a strong case for him to make it a trifecta. Although his franchise-record 14-game point streak came to an end following a loss to the Boston Bruins, the 32-year-old hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.
Blackhawks’ Young Players Making an Impact Early in 2023
As we turn the calendar to 2023, the Chicago Blackhawks are still trying to find their way in this rebuilding season. They’ve also been dealing with some injuries. Forwards Patrick Kane, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Jarrad Tinordi are all currently unavailable due to injuries. This has opened the door for some of the younger players to step in and make their mark. Let’s look at who the Blackhawks have given an opportunity, and how they’ve been faring.
Red Wings’ Vrana Clears Waivers, Proving Wingers Hold Little Value
This week saw Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman do the unthinkable, placing Czechian sniper Jakub Vrana on waivers, free for any NHL team to pick up. The Red Wings fandom was in shambles for exactly 24 hours as it awaited the inevitable announcement of which team decided to take him off waivers.
Maple Leafs & Timmins Can Benefit From Load-Managing Giordano
The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t really make a big splash in free agency before the season started, but it’s not hard to see who their most valuable signing of the offseason was. After swinging a trade with the Seattle Kraken in March 2022 for defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell, the team managed to bring back the former on a ridiculously cheap two-year deal worth $800,000 annually. Considering his namesake in the league and the minutes he still plays at his age, it’s safe to say that this is about as heavy a discount as you can get for someone like Giordano.
Senators Shouldn’t Consider Trading For Matt Dumba
In a recent segment of TSN’s Insider Trading, Darren Dreger noted that the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The right-shot defender is in the final year of his contract, with a price tag of $6 million. The Wild are clearly...
Senators’ Prospect Report: World Juniors Recap
It can’t be very common for an NHL team to have a prospect finish in each place in the top four at the World Junior Championship, but that’s exactly what the Ottawa Senators had in 2023. They had a prospect on the team that finished first, second, third, and fourth at the tournament. Although the Senators’ prospects didn’t catch many headlines, they were big parts of their team’s success and certainly gave the fans much to talk about.
Senators’ News & Rumors: Smith, Sanderson, Watson
The Ottawa Senators ran into an in-form Juuse Saros in their latest defeat, a 3-0 setback at the hands of the Nashville Predators. The Finn produced a 38-save performance to shut out D.J. Smith’s side, a result that leaves the Canadian Tire Centre club seventh in the Atlantic Division.
P.K. Subban Takes Subtle Shot At Oilers For Not Signing Him
P.K. Subban certainly isn’t singling out the Edmonton Oilers, but the former NHL defenseman has taken a subtle shot at the team (amongst others) for not signing him when they had the chance this past offseason. Subban was an unrestricted free agent coming off a monster deal, but there wasn’t a lot of interest in the player after his career had regressed. When teams declined to sign him, he chose to retire and join the world of hockey broadcasting, showcasing his fun and boisterous personality for ESPN.
Flames Retired Numbers
The Calgary Flames are in the middle of their 50th season as a member of the NHL. The organization began as the Atlanta Flames in 1972 before relocating to Calgary in the summer of 1980. Furthermore, their relocation launched the Battle of the Alberta, leading to several memorable regular season and playoff moments against the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL trade rumors: Latest update on Canucks star Bo Horvat's situation
Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat is the best player rumored to be available before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. Horvat is 27 years old and having the best season of his career. He has tallied 44 points (29 goals, 15 assists) in 39 games. His 29 goals are the third-most of any player entering Tuesday. Horvat is on pace to score 95 points this season, which would shatter his career high of 61 set in the 2018-19 campaign.
Golden Knights Who Have Improved or Regressed in 2022-23
Here we are amidst the early days of 2023 with the Vegas Golden Knights having just begun the back half of their 2022-23 season and currently enjoying a rare four days off in between games. In other words, it seems like the perfect time to sit back and take stock of where the team sits at what is roughly the season’s mid-point.
Ducks Start 2023 With Good Goaltending, Power Play & Chemistry
The Anaheim Ducks finished strong in their first week of 2023, rattling off an impressive shutout win against Central Division leader Dallas Stars and a thrilling, high-scoring overtime victory over Pacific Division foe San Jose Sharks. The win streak follows a rather forgettable and inauspicious performance against the Philadelphia Flyers to begin week.
4 Oilers Trades to Gain an Advantage in Playoff Race
The Edmonton Oilers are not in a great spot after another loss to a Pacific division rival, the Los Angeles Kings. They may hold the second wildcard spot, but will likely drop lower in the standings when the teams below them start catching up in games. To fix the holes in their lineup, the Oilers are going to have to make more than one trade.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Sharks, Jets, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly calling “every team” with a defenseman available at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks are trying to sign pending free agent Andrei Kuzmenko. Are the San Jose Sharks getting calls about Erik Karlsson...
3 Reasons Maple Leafs’ Conor Timmins Offense Is Sustainable
Defenseman Conor Timmins has seemingly come from nowhere and exploded onto the scene since being acquired in a trade from the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 23, 2022. After scoring the first goal of his NHL career, and adding an assist, in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night, he has scored 10 points in just 12 games since joining the team.
6 Keys of Kraken’s 6-Game Winning Streak
Since the calendar has flipped, the Seattle Kraken have been unstoppable, winning their first six games of 2023. Whether it is goaltending, the power play or contributions from the entire lineup, Seattle is looking like a well-oiled machine ready to go on a long playoff run. Here are six keys behind the Kraken’s six-game winning streak.
