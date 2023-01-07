Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins’ Top 2023 Trade Deadline Assets
Through the first 40 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins are the league’s best team with a 32-4-4 record and 68 points. Sitting on top of the Atlantic Division standings is a nice spot to be in, but in the end, they want to be sitting on top of the league in June hoisting the Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 14
It’s a new year, and that means we have a new look for THW’s power rankings! After taking a few weeks off due to the holiday season, we are back and ready to discuss the big changes taking place across the NHL. With the season roughly 50 percent...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flyers, Blackhawks, Sabres, Capitals, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that Ivan Provorov could be moved by the Philadelphia Flyers. Meanwhile, could a potential injury to Patrick Kane shut down any future trade talks?. The Buffalo Sabres aren’t going to be able to sign one of their college goaltending prospects and...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Need to Avoid Pushing ‘Team-Friendly Deal’ With Pastrnak
The biggest negotiations of Don Sweeney’s tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins are taking place right now. Superstar David Pastrnak is in the final year of his six-year, $40 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.67 million and is in line for a significant pay raise. What that pay raise is, remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he’s going to get his pay somewhere.
Sean McDermott Makes Admission After Bills’ Storybook Touchdown
A stroke of good luck set the stage for an incredible moment for the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Bad luck might actually be a better way of putting it. Head coach Sean McDermott planned to defer if Buffalo won the opening toss, but the coin ended up flipping in favor of the visiting New England Patriots. What happened next was a scene straight out of a feel-good film.
Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend
For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 01/10/2023
The Minnesota Wild will try to turn the page on a rough weekend that saw them drop both games of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Tonight they head to Maddison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season. The first game between these two teams was the Wild’s season opener on Oct.13, when they got dropped 7-3, and Artemi Panarin collected four points. The Wild’s overall game has come a considerable way since then, especially in the net, and should provide fans with a much tighter game tonight.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Need Ryan Merkley’s Skills But Not His Attitude
Ryan Merkley has asked for a trade from the San Jose Sharks. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff was the first on the story, stating that the Sharks are aiming to honor it. Despite the team having a season that will lead them to a lottery pick, he has solely played in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, where he has 14 assists (six of those on the power play) in 30 games with the San Jose Barracuda. Despite being nearly 0.5 points per game and factoring in on 16 percent of all of the Barracuda goals (88 goals in 35 games) on a weak offensive team.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs & Timmins Can Benefit From Load-Managing Giordano
The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t really make a big splash in free agency before the season started, but it’s not hard to see who their most valuable signing of the offseason was. After swinging a trade with the Seattle Kraken in March 2022 for defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell, the team managed to bring back the former on a ridiculously cheap two-year deal worth $800,000 annually. Considering his namesake in the league and the minutes he still plays at his age, it’s safe to say that this is about as heavy a discount as you can get for someone like Giordano.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Shouldn’t Consider Trading For Matt Dumba
In a recent segment of TSN’s Insider Trading, Darren Dreger noted that the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The right-shot defender is in the final year of his contract, with a price tag of $6 million. The Wild are clearly...
The Hockey Writers
Do the Edmonton Oilers Have a Culture Problem?
While the Edmonton Oilers have suffered several frustrating losses through the first half of the 2022-23 season, Monday’s 6-3 drubbing by the Los Angeles Kings had to be one of the most painful. In what was a huge game against a division opponent, the Oilers seemed disinterested throughout much of the contest.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Erik Karlsson Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
Erik Karlsson has been the comeback player of the season so far for the San Jose Sharks and it hasn’t been close. The former two-time Norris Trophy winner is making a strong case for him to make it a trifecta. Although his franchise-record 14-game point streak came to an end following a loss to the Boston Bruins, the 32-year-old hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Nelson Is Hitting on Potential by Becoming an All-Star
Brock Nelson was recently named an All-Star and will represent the New York Islanders in the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida. Ilya Sorokin could also have been selected as one of the best goaltenders in the league, while Mathew Barzal, who leads the team with 41 points (11 goals and 30 assists), might also have received a nomination. That said, Nelson has made his mark and is arguably the most impactful on the Islanders’ roster.
The Hockey Writers
Why Can’t the Sharks Close Out Periods?
The midway point of the San Jose Sharks 2022-23 season shows a team facing a difficult campaign. They have the fourth-worst point percentage in the NHL and are almost certain to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. While a season this challenging is always caused by a number...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Who Have Improved or Regressed in 2022-23
Here we are amidst the early days of 2023 with the Vegas Golden Knights having just begun the back half of their 2022-23 season and currently enjoying a rare four days off in between games. In other words, it seems like the perfect time to sit back and take stock of where the team sits at what is roughly the season’s mid-point.
The Hockey Writers
P.K. Subban Takes Subtle Shot At Oilers For Not Signing Him
P.K. Subban certainly isn’t singling out the Edmonton Oilers, but the former NHL defenseman has taken a subtle shot at the team (amongst others) for not signing him when they had the chance this past offseason. Subban was an unrestricted free agent coming off a monster deal, but there wasn’t a lot of interest in the player after his career had regressed. When teams declined to sign him, he chose to retire and join the world of hockey broadcasting, showcasing his fun and boisterous personality for ESPN.
The Hockey Writers
3 Lightning Who Need to Step Up in the Second Half
The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading into the second half of the season, firmly in third place, and primed for another deep run in the 2022-23 playoffs. However, if they are to keep their playoff spot, there is still a great deal of work to be done in the second half of the season, and the team has three players who need to step up their game to secure their playoff berth.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Trades to Gain an Advantage in Playoff Race
The Edmonton Oilers are not in a great spot after another loss to a Pacific division rival, the Los Angeles Kings. They may hold the second wildcard spot, but will likely drop lower in the standings when the teams below them start catching up in games. To fix the holes in their lineup, the Oilers are going to have to make more than one trade.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Addison Led the Way Last Week While Shaw Struggled
The Minnesota Wild started out their past week of hockey with a win but ended it with back-to-back losses. They faced the Tampa Bay Lightning at home, Buffalo Sabres on the road, and the St. Louis Blues back at home. They went through a lot of adversity this past week between illnesses and injuries but they pushed through the best they could.
