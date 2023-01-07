Read full article on original website
Preview: Nashville Predators @ Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs last game was an away game on January 8 against the Philadelphia Flyers, which Toronto won by a score of 6-2. The Leafs have a record of 25-9-7 so far. The Nashville Predators last played an away game on January 9 against the Ottawa Senators. The Predators won by a score of 3-0, and their current league record is 19-14-6.
A look back at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s December
Early in the season, back when the Tampa Bay Lightning were scuffling along a little, head coach Jon Cooper spoke about the importance of getting better as the season progressed. In essence, making each day better than the one before. It hasn’t been a straight day-to-day progression, but the 2022-23 Lightning have been improving month-over-month and December was by far their best.
Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blues (6:00 p.m.)
The Minnesota Wild are hosting the St. Louis Blues just a few games after handing them a massive loss for their first matchup of the season. Hopefully this little Sunday evening game gets the same result. Wild vs. Blues. When: 6:00 p.m. CT. Where: Xcel Center. TV: BSNX, BSWI, BSMW.
Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Flying High
You like reading his teammates saying nice things about Juuse Saros, right? Right. ICYMI: Katherine takes a look at other NHL goalies who have turned in performances like Saros's effort last week. Are Tommy Novak and Ryan McDonagh the straws that stir the drink?. ICYMI: Eric looks at the prospects...
Sabres Host the Flyers on Monday Night
Record: 15-18-7 Last Game: 6-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Division Ranking: 7th in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres enjoy a long history playing against the Flyers.
Noesen May Suit Up Tonight, Game Time Decision
Ahead of tonight’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes were hoping for the return of a healthy Stefan Noesen. Noesen was injured early in the game against the New York Rangers a week ago at MSG. Noesen suffered the famous lower body injury title after the...
New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion
The Hurricanes will look to snap their three-game skid with a visit from their closest competition for the top of the Metropolitan Division. Other than possibly returning Stefan Noesen, who is a game-time decision, they won’t make any changes to the skater lineup from Saturday’s loss in Columbus, but Pyotr Kochetkov will be back between the pipes.
Flyers at Sabres: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread
We’re halfway there! (After this game.)
Sheldon Keefe discusses Auston Matthews’ absence from practice, call-up of Bobby McMann
Note: It is a maintenance day for Auston Matthews (morning-skate decision on availability for Wednesday vs. NSH); TJ Brodie has been placed on IR with a rib injury. Keefe: It is just a maintenance day for him. We will see where he is at going into tomorrow, but nothing we are too concerned about at this point.
