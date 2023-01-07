ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

WSAZ

Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another major drug investigation has netted three arrests -- this time in Portsmouth. On New Year’s eve, a Scioto County grand jury returned a 72 count, 18-person indictment with a lengthy list of drug charges. The people involved stretch from Cincinnati to Portsmouth. On Tuesday,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate that allegedly worked to smuggle drugs into the Greenup County Detention Center has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Those charged include Gregory Parsons, George Waggoner, Joshua Joyce, Michael Howard, Whitney Ratcliff, Brittany Osborne, and Courtney Parsons.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Mason County murder suspects appear in court

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday. Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday. Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victim who died in Putnam County crash identified

UPDATE (11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10): The person who died in a crash in Putnam County on Monday night has been identified. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that 80-year-old Lois Slater, of Point Pleasant, was the victim killed in the accident. UPDATE (10:25 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9): Putnam County dispatchers said U.S. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky Drug bust

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, they searched a residence on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a one-month-long investigation. Deputies found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the suspects already had drug-related […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting; more details released

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Ashton. Jerrad Paul Casey died in the incident, which happened along Huntington Road, according to the criminal complaint. That’s in the area of Ashton Upland Road. James Hatfield, 28,...
ASHTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Narcotics and Stolen Guns Seized During Chillicothe SWAT Operation

A 19-year-old Columbus man is facing felony firearms charges following the execution of a search warrant at a home along East Water Street in Chillicothe. A Chillicothe Police SWAT team served the warrant at 553 East Water Street around 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 6th, assisted by the Chillicothe Police Detective and Patrol divisions.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
ASHLAND, KY
q95fm.net

Johnson County Man Expected To Plead Guilty To 2021 Allen Bank Robbery

A man out of Johnson County is now expected to enter into a guilty plea for a bank robbery at a Floyd County bank back in 2021. 62-year-old Jeffery Mullins, of Hager Hill, has been charged with one count of bank robbery in federal court. He stands accused of standing up the Community Trust Bank, in Allen, in August of 2021.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

