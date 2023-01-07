Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another major drug investigation has netted three arrests -- this time in Portsmouth. On New Year’s eve, a Scioto County grand jury returned a 72 count, 18-person indictment with a lengthy list of drug charges. The people involved stretch from Cincinnati to Portsmouth. On Tuesday,...
WSAZ
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate that allegedly worked to smuggle drugs into the Greenup County Detention Center has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Those charged include Gregory Parsons, George Waggoner, Joshua Joyce, Michael Howard, Whitney Ratcliff, Brittany Osborne, and Courtney Parsons.
WSAZ
Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Sorsaia, the Putnam County prosecutor, has been assigned as a special prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Laney Hudson, 13, who was from Huntington,...
Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
wklw.com
7 Facing Charges Following Drug Investigation in Greenup County
Officials in Greenup County are calling it a lengthy drug investigation that has landed seven people behind bars – one of the seven being a juvenile. WSAZ-TV reports the suspects were taken into custody late last week from a home in the White Oak area of Greenup County. Several...
WSAZ
Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom accused of leading police on chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing several charges on Tuesday after an incident that began around 1:30 a.m. with a tip about a child found alone inside of a car outside of a bar along 4th Avenue in Huntington. According to a criminal complaint, when officers approached...
WSAZ
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday. Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday. Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John...
West Virginia woman charged after leaving baby outside bar, fleeing from and kicking police officers
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after police say she left a baby in a car outside a bar in Huntington and then fled from police. According to a criminal complaint, Huntington Police responded to a bar on the 800 block of 4th Ave. after dispatchers received a tip that a baby was alone in […]
Victim who died in Putnam County crash identified
UPDATE (11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10): The person who died in a crash in Putnam County on Monday night has been identified. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that 80-year-old Lois Slater, of Point Pleasant, was the victim killed in the accident. UPDATE (10:25 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9): Putnam County dispatchers said U.S. […]
7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky Drug bust
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, they searched a residence on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a one-month-long investigation. Deputies found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the suspects already had drug-related […]
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting; more details released
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Ashton. Jerrad Paul Casey died in the incident, which happened along Huntington Road, according to the criminal complaint. That’s in the area of Ashton Upland Road. James Hatfield, 28,...
OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
iheart.com
Narcotics and Stolen Guns Seized During Chillicothe SWAT Operation
A 19-year-old Columbus man is facing felony firearms charges following the execution of a search warrant at a home along East Water Street in Chillicothe. A Chillicothe Police SWAT team served the warrant at 553 East Water Street around 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 6th, assisted by the Chillicothe Police Detective and Patrol divisions.
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
WSAZ
Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation regarding possible policy violations in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle released that information Friday night.
Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
q95fm.net
Johnson County Man Expected To Plead Guilty To 2021 Allen Bank Robbery
A man out of Johnson County is now expected to enter into a guilty plea for a bank robbery at a Floyd County bank back in 2021. 62-year-old Jeffery Mullins, of Hager Hill, has been charged with one count of bank robbery in federal court. He stands accused of standing up the Community Trust Bank, in Allen, in August of 2021.
US 35 on-ramp reopens after Gallia County, Ohio, semi crash
UPDATE (4:20 P.M.) – The U.S. 35 on-ramp from Route 325 has been reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says no one was injured in the crash. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A U.S. 35 on-ramp has been shut down after a tractor-trailer crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, […]
One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Ohio creek bed
One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a creek bed and were trapped in their truck in Bedford Township, Ohio.
