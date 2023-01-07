ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About New York

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New York, here are five unusual facts:
Lonsberry: HOCHUL HOUSING PLAN IS EVIL

Kathy Hochul’s housing plan is an effort to colonize rural and suburban New York, displacing longtime residents, devaluing their property and breaking up the remaining Republican strongholds in what was once the Empire State. Based on the ridiculous assertion that New York leads the nation in outmigration because of...
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties

For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!

There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
Ten Great Dive Bars on Long Island

Don’t expect much and you won’t be disappointed. We found ten of our favorite so-called dive bars across Long Island. Basically, local places to have a drink or two and maybe a bite to eat. No pretense. No gimmicks. No dress code. Just a local place to hoist a few.
The Deadliest Road in New York State

Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
Best new hotels in the world include three peaceful stays in Upstate NY

If you’ve got the post-holiday itch to travel, a list of the best new hotels that opened in 2022 has just been released by national publication Travel + Leisure (T+L) and three properties in Upstate New York have been included. The list of 100 hotels spans across 35 countries...
2023 Rescue New York legislative agenda announced

ROME, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, and the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced Monday its 2023 “Rescue New York” legislative agenda. The agenda includes a range of policies targeting the decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business regulations, inflation...
