5 Unusual Facts About New York
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New York, here are five unusual facts:
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
Lonsberry: HOCHUL HOUSING PLAN IS EVIL
Kathy Hochul’s housing plan is an effort to colonize rural and suburban New York, displacing longtime residents, devaluing their property and breaking up the remaining Republican strongholds in what was once the Empire State. Based on the ridiculous assertion that New York leads the nation in outmigration because of...
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties
For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
Legendary Discount Store Inching Closer To New York State Return?
Officials from a legendary discount department store continue to report the store is returning to New York State in the very near future. Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported more on the rumors that Ames Department Stores are returning to New York State. Legendary Discount Department Store Reportedly Returning To...
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Legendary Author Stephen King Viciously Trolls Upstate New York
Many are confused as to why a legendary author would troll Upstate New York. Legendary author Stephen King tweeted on Friday trolling the Republican party and Upstate New York. Stephen King Trolls Upstate New York. King was talking about how long it took for Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker Of...
In-N-Out Burger To Open Closest Restaurant To New York State
In-N-Out Burger confirmed the news which gives us hope a restaurant may eventually open in the Empire State. On Tuesday, In-N-Out Burger announced plans to open up future restaurants in Tennessee. In-N-Out Burger To Build "Eastern Territory Office" John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids'...
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!
There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
Ten Great Dive Bars on Long Island
Don’t expect much and you won’t be disappointed. We found ten of our favorite so-called dive bars across Long Island. Basically, local places to have a drink or two and maybe a bite to eat. No pretense. No gimmicks. No dress code. Just a local place to hoist a few.
New York Pizzeria Voted Best In U.S. Confirms Major Expansion
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that has been named the best in the U.S. just made a major expansion. The Daily Meal recently released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America." A pizzeria with a location in the Mid-Hudson Region was named the best in all of America. Westchester...
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
The Deadliest Road in New York State
Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
Using previous La Niña years to compare what the rest of this winter could look like for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With over 100 inches of snow falling this winter mainly from two historic storms, many Western New Yorkers are wondering what the rest of this, so far, relentless winter could look like. When it comes to seasonal forecasting, one primary climate driver is the El Niño...
Best new hotels in the world include three peaceful stays in Upstate NY
If you’ve got the post-holiday itch to travel, a list of the best new hotels that opened in 2022 has just been released by national publication Travel + Leisure (T+L) and three properties in Upstate New York have been included. The list of 100 hotels spans across 35 countries...
Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
2023 Rescue New York legislative agenda announced
ROME, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, and the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced Monday its 2023 “Rescue New York” legislative agenda. The agenda includes a range of policies targeting the decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business regulations, inflation...
