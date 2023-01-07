Read full article on original website
Explore information security with 97% off this huge course bundle
The training covers Docker, Splunk and AWS as you work toward CCSP certification. From customer payment details to government data, most companies today hold at least some sensitive information. Understanding how to keep that data secure is vital if you want to build a trusted brand. The Complete Information Security Certification Bundle helps you pick up that vital knowledge.
Highspeed visible light communication based on micro LEDs
The evolution of next-generation cellular networks is aimed at creating faster, more reliable solutions. Both the next-generation 6G network and the metaverse require high transmission speeds. Visible light communication (VLC) is deemed an important ancillary technology to wireless communication. Light-emitting diode (LED) solid-state lighting technology offers low power consumption and...
Schneider Electric and BitSight Announce Partnership to Improve Detection of Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Exposure
Rueil-Malmaison, France & Boston – January 9, 2023 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and BitSight, the leader in detecting and managing cyber risk, today announced a strategic partnership to develop a first-of-its-kind global Operational Technology (OT) Risk Identification and Threat Intelligence capability.
MATIC Whale Pushes Coin Value With Massive Moves
The few months toward the end of 2022 brought devastating events in the crypto industry. With the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, chaos erupted in the crypto markets. Prices of almost all the crypto assets took a hit. Also, the negative contagion effect sprung up within the crypto space as the number of investors who lost funds on the platform kept increasing.
5 Best TVs From CES 2023
CES is one of the most highly-anticipated events every year. This year we have seen new computers and tablets. But one of the highlights of CES 2023 is the display of smart TVs. Last week in Las Vegas, manufacturers like Hisense, LG, Samsung, and TCL unveiled several new models with...
Cofense Intelligence™ Strategic Analysis – Cofense
Among phishing emails reaching inboxes over the course of 2022, the utilization of Telegram bots as exfiltration destinations for phished information increased gradually but significantly, resulting in a year-over-year increase of more than 800% between 2021 and 2022. The increase is largely associated with the now popular tactic of using HTML attachments as delivery mechanisms in credential phishing. While Telegram bots being used by threat actors to exfiltrate information is not new, it has not been commonly known for its use in credential phishing. Telegram bots have become a popular choice for threat actors, since they are a low-cost/free, single-pane-of-glass solution. Threat actors appreciate the ease of setting up bots in a private or group chat, the bots’ compatibility with a wide range of programming languages, ease of integrations into malicious mediums such as malware or credential phishing kits. Coupling the ease of Telegram bot setup and use with the popular and successful tactic of attaching an HTML credential phishing file to an email, a threat actor can quickly and efficiently reach inboxes while exfiltrating credentials to a single point, using an often-trusted service.
How Implementing PII Scanning Benefits Your Growing Customer Base
The third quarter of 2022 saw a whopping number of 108.9 million data breaches. Not only did those data breaches cause big concern for consumers, but they also caused governments to start cracking down on privacy regulations. One way that businesses can help avoid breaches such as these, and adhere...
Google May Soon Allow Android Users to Transfer eSIM Profile Easily, Convert Physical SIM to eSIM
Google is reportedly working on a system for converting physical SIM cards into eSIMs. This would also allow users to easily transfer an existing eSIM from an old device to a new one. Google has just begun to distribute its Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 release, providing Pixel fans with a preview of what all updates may come in the March Feature Drop. This latest version contains code that indicates the major quality-of-life advances for Android’s eSIM experience, in addition to 31 new emojis and a feature that allows you to force-theme icons on your home screen.
Quant (QNT) Records Biggest Whale Transactions In 16 Months
According to a report by Santiment, Quant (QNT) has just recorded its largest amount of whale transactions in 16 months. The on-chain analytics platform noted that 187 QNT transactions were executed today, culminating in a value of over $100,000, the highest the Quant Network has recorded since September 2021. Quant...
Identity thieves crack major Experian security flaw, access customer credit reports
The website of consumer credit reporting giant Experian carried a major privacy vulnerability that allowed hackers to obtain customer credit reports, and all it took was a little identity data (opens in new tab), and a little tweak to the address displayed in the URL bar, experts have revealed. Cybersecurity...
H.B. Fuller to Launch New Bio-Compatible Adhesive for Medical Applications
PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL), one of the world’s leading adhesives suppliers, announces the launch of Swift®melt 1515-I, its first bio-compatible product compliant in IMEA – India, Middle East, and Africa. The product is for medical tape applications to be used in stick-to-skin under unique climatic conditions, such as the high temperatures and humidity in the Indian sub-continent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005975/en/ H.B. Fuller launches new adhesive for medical tape applications to be used in stick-to-skin. (Photo: Business Wire)
A Bayesian machine based on memristors
Over the past few decades, the performance of machine learning models on various real-world tasks has improved significantly. Training and implementing most of these models, however, still requires vast amounts of energy and computational power. Engineers worldwide have thus been trying to develop alternative hardware solutions that can run artificial...
McLaren Applied and Elaphe to enhance EV packaging, efficiency and driving dynamics
To assist automakers in improving the overall performance of electric vehicles (EVs), McLaren Applied has announced a partnership with Elaphe, a company that specializes in in-wheel motors. The leading innovator in British engineering and technology is combining Elaphe’s selection of in-wheel motors with its next-generation IPG5 800 V silicon carbide inverter to create a highly effective system that will improve EV packaging, efficiency, and driving dynamics.
A tale of two headsets: Hands-on HTC Vive XR Elite and Magic Leap 2 at CES 2023
The ephemerality of virtual and augmented reality was matched by the technologies’ ubiquity at CES 2023. It honestly felt a little like the mid-1990s when every tech company had an internet strategy. Now, almost everyone has either a way of overlaying images in the real world or immersing you in fantasy ones.
Bitget Launches Fund Custody Service With Dedicated Wallet to Elevate Safety – Press release Bitcoin News
PRESS RELEASE. Victoria, Seychelles 11 Jan 2023 – Leading crypto exchange Bitget launches the Fund Custody service for professional investors and institutions. The service will provide dedicated wallets to qualified accounts to maximize protection of customers’ funds on the platform. The exchange also recently released the latest snapshot of its Merkle tree Proof of Reserves to reassure users that their assets are held in 1:1 reserves.
Compliance Is the Key to Unlocking Government Contractor Success
In 2021, President Biden signed the Cybersecurity Executive Order 14028 into law, establishing new security standards for software that the government purchases — and underscoring the importance of cybersecurity practices for government contractors. Legislation like President Biden’s executive order and NIST 800-171 clearly raises the bar for federal contractors....
What is the Importance of Thermal Paste?
This article was originally published on sister publication Power Electronics News. In any electronics workshop, thermal paste is essential. A dense substance called thermal paste is used to enhance heat transfer between electronic parts and heat sinks. In reality, not all energy is employed in an electronic system’s processes, and a significant amount is lost as heat. In this post, we learn a few tips and tricks for using thermal paste, also referred to as thermo-conductive paste.
It’s official: Digital trust really matters to everyone online
Business has always relied upon a foundation of trust. Before we did business we looked our potential business partner in the eye, shook their hand and got a sense of their trustworthiness. But trust today is based on many different things. Business interactions are increasingly online, virtual and (often) don’t...
Ostrich Cyber-Risk Welcomes Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Charlie Barker as Senior Vice President of Sales
Award-Winning Cybersecurity Sales and Marketing Leader and Former National Sales Manager. at Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Brings Risk Expertise to Ostrich Cyber-Risk. Ostrich Cyber-Risk™, the unified cyber risk management company, today announced that Charlie Barker has joined the Executive Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Sales. Barker joins Ostrich Cyber-Risk most recently from Verizon Enterprise Solutions, with prior positions held at Fortinet and AT&T.
Power Electronics Course- Power Electronics News
An inverter is an electronic device that can change a direct current into an alternating current. It has variable input and output characteristics. With the help of an inverter, a car battery can be used to power a normal home appliance. This way, it is possible to use any home appliance at a campsite or at the beach, even if a regular AC power source is not available. A common example of how an inverter is used is to power a TV in the middle of nowhere with only a car battery.
