Mckenna Grace Drops New Single ‘Ugly Crier’ From Upcoming Debut EP – Listen! | First Listen, McKenna Grace, Music, Music Video

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Squash Split Speculation As They’re Pictured For The 1st Time In 7 Months
As the seven months passed since the last time Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were seen together, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the Stranger Things duo had gone their separate ways. Not so! Natalia, 27, and her leading man Charlie, 28, were seen in New York City on Tuesday, January 10, bundling up in SoHo for a date night. In pics you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the actress who plays Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix megahit rocked an oversized animal print coat paired with black pants and sneakers for the chilly outing. She wore her brunette hair pulled back and accessorized with a skinny scarf.
techaiapp.com
Coachella 2023 Headliners & Full Lineup Revealed – See Who’s Playing! | Bad Bunny, Becky G, BLACKPINK, Charli XCX, coachella, Dominic Fike, frank ocean, Labrinth, Music, The Kid Laroi
The complete lineup for the upcoming 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has just been announced!. Last week, three acts were rumored to be headlining the upcoming festival, which takes place across two weekends in April, and now they have been confirmed. Click inside to find out who will...
techaiapp.com
Marvel Exec Says There’s ‘More Stories to Be Told’ With Harry Styles’ Eros | Harry Styles, Marvel, Movies
Harry Styles‘ time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from over!. The 28-year-old entertainer made his Marvel debut in an end credits scene in Eternals, and has been said to be returning. In a new interview, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer and VP of Production & Development at...
Jamie Lynn Spears Tearfully Self-Eliminates From ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ on Day 2: “It Makes Me Feel Like A Crap Mom”
After an emotional, tear-filled two days in Wadi Rum, Jordan, Jamie Lynn Spears handed in her armband and left Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. At the start of Episode 3, “Mindset,” which aired on Wednesday, January 11, Spears told fellow contestant Mel B that she couldn’t make it another day filming and wanted to head home early. “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like a couple of hours, I miss them,” the 31-year-old actor shared in a confessional. “So this is a very big leap for me.” The Spice Girl offered to listen to and help Spears get...
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks down over missing her kids while on ‘Special Forces’
Jamie Lynn Spears felt like a “crap mom” for leaving her two daughters to film Fox’s military training reality show, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like, you know, a couple of hours,” the “Zoey 101” alum, 31, admitted in a confessional interview on Wednesday night’s episode. Spears — who shares 14-year-old daughter, Maddie, with ex Casey Aldridge; and 4-year-old daughter, Ivey, with husband, Jamie Watson — then broke down in tears to one of the Navy SEALS on staff. “My babies,” she whispered to Remi Adeleke, explaining why she wanted to quit the...
Fox Alternative Entertainment Trials ‘The Masterpiece’ Competition Series in Thailand
“The Masterpiece,” an artistic talent competition show, took to the airwaves on Wednesday in Thailand. The Thai launch is regarded as a proof of concept or experiment that, if successful, could be rolled out as an unscripted format in other territories. The show’s backers have significant pedigree in the sector. They include U.S. companies Fox Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media and Thai producer and broadcaster Workpoint Entertainment. FAE is the unscripted production arm of Fox Studios. Smart Dog is a company that involves Craig Plestis who was instrumental in creating “The Masked Singer,” the U.S. version of Korean format “The...
techaiapp.com
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s newest trailer shows it’s Kang’s world
As silly as Jonathan Majors’ Loki villain was, it’s been kind of hard to imagine how the actor might bring Kang the Conqueror to life in director Peyton Reed’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But the movie’s latest trailer makes it crystal clear that while the Avenger Kang’s fighting might be something of a goofball, Kang himself is going to be all business as he tries to tear reality itself apart.
Comments / 0