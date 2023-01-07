Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
SOL up 22% as ADA Hits Highest Point Since November – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Solana surged by as much as 22% on Monday, as bullish sentiment returned to cryptocurrency markets. The move saw the token climb to its highest point since November, when it was embroiled in the FTX collapse. Cardano also moved higher to start the week, climbing by nearly 13%. Solana (SOL)
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
techaiapp.com
ApeCoin Climbs 21% In Last 7 Days As Sentiment Remains Bullish
Investors and traders of ApeCoin (APE) have been seeing some big gains since the start of 2023. With the crypto market experiencing a surge in prices, ApeCoin has been riding the bullish wave upwards showing gains on almost all timeframes. ApeCoin is riding the bullish momentum, while Yuga Labs’ Bored...
techaiapp.com
Huobi Korea May Sever Ties with Global Brand, Plans to Go Independent
The ongoing crypto winter stumped the life out of several businesses operational in the industry, including Huobi exchange. Based in the Seychelles, the Huobi crypto exchange is undergoing the impacts of the rough market momentum. Amid the circumstances, the South Korean unit of Huobi is exploring an independent working module. Huobi Korea could sever ties with its global parent which, if goes through, could also result in the entity changing its name.
techaiapp.com
Bitget Launches Fund Custody Service With Dedicated Wallet to Elevate Safety – Press release Bitcoin News
PRESS RELEASE. Victoria, Seychelles 11 Jan 2023 – Leading crypto exchange Bitget launches the Fund Custody service for professional investors and institutions. The service will provide dedicated wallets to qualified accounts to maximize protection of customers’ funds on the platform. The exchange also recently released the latest snapshot of its Merkle tree Proof of Reserves to reassure users that their assets are held in 1:1 reserves.
Asian shares mixed ahead of key US inflation data
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Thursday ahead of a closely watched report on U.S. inflation viewed as a good indicator of whether Wall Street’s recent rising optimism is warranted or overdone. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 wobbled in early trading and was up 0.1% at...
techaiapp.com
Schneider Electric and BitSight Announce Partnership to Improve Detection of Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Exposure
Rueil-Malmaison, France & Boston – January 9, 2023 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and BitSight, the leader in detecting and managing cyber risk, today announced a strategic partnership to develop a first-of-its-kind global Operational Technology (OT) Risk Identification and Threat Intelligence capability.
techaiapp.com
Explore information security with 97% off this huge course bundle
The training covers Docker, Splunk and AWS as you work toward CCSP certification. From customer payment details to government data, most companies today hold at least some sensitive information. Understanding how to keep that data secure is vital if you want to build a trusted brand. The Complete Information Security Certification Bundle helps you pick up that vital knowledge.
techaiapp.com
PlayStation Plus Deal: Extra, Deluxe Tiers on 40 Percent Discount for 3, 12-month plans
PlayStation Plus is being discounted for all subscribers until Friday, January 13. Membership costs for the multi-month, higher-tier PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium plans are down by up to 40 percent. But there’s a catch — price cuts are applicable only to the three-month and 12-month plans. Existing PS Plus Essential/ Extra users can upgrade their memberships at a 30 percent savings. You’ll need to pay for the rest of the subscription period, which can run into several years if you’ve it stacked. Meanwhile, new PS Plus users can enjoy 34 percent discount on PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium plans, and 40 percent off PS Plus Extra plans.
techaiapp.com
Why GALA’s 190% Rally May Be Just Getting Started
GALA, the native token of the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming project, has recently seen significant bullish price action. The token moved independently during these periods, with larger cryptocurrencies barely catching up on this massive rally. As of this writing, GALA’s price trades at $0.04 with a 16% profit in the...
Malaysian urges palm oil producers to boost cooperation after EU rules
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday called on countries producing palm oil to strengthen cooperation following new European Union (EU) legislation aimed at reducing the use of palm oil-based fuels.
techaiapp.com
McLaren Applied and Elaphe to enhance EV packaging, efficiency and driving dynamics
To assist automakers in improving the overall performance of electric vehicles (EVs), McLaren Applied has announced a partnership with Elaphe, a company that specializes in in-wheel motors. The leading innovator in British engineering and technology is combining Elaphe’s selection of in-wheel motors with its next-generation IPG5 800 V silicon carbide inverter to create a highly effective system that will improve EV packaging, efficiency, and driving dynamics.
techaiapp.com
What is the Importance of Thermal Paste?
This article was originally published on sister publication Power Electronics News. In any electronics workshop, thermal paste is essential. A dense substance called thermal paste is used to enhance heat transfer between electronic parts and heat sinks. In reality, not all energy is employed in an electronic system’s processes, and a significant amount is lost as heat. In this post, we learn a few tips and tricks for using thermal paste, also referred to as thermo-conductive paste.
techaiapp.com
Ostrich Cyber-Risk Welcomes Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Charlie Barker as Senior Vice President of Sales
Award-Winning Cybersecurity Sales and Marketing Leader and Former National Sales Manager. at Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Brings Risk Expertise to Ostrich Cyber-Risk. Ostrich Cyber-Risk™, the unified cyber risk management company, today announced that Charlie Barker has joined the Executive Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Sales. Barker joins Ostrich Cyber-Risk most recently from Verizon Enterprise Solutions, with prior positions held at Fortinet and AT&T.
techaiapp.com
Power Electronics Course- Power Electronics News
An inverter is an electronic device that can change a direct current into an alternating current. It has variable input and output characteristics. With the help of an inverter, a car battery can be used to power a normal home appliance. This way, it is possible to use any home appliance at a campsite or at the beach, even if a regular AC power source is not available. A common example of how an inverter is used is to power a TV in the middle of nowhere with only a car battery.
techaiapp.com
China moves to regulate deepfake technology
New rules went into effect in China on Tuesday to regulate the use of deepfakes, the increasingly realistic digital video manipulations that have sparked disinformation fears around the globe. Deepfake technology allows users to replace one person’s face with another in a video, or to put words into a speaker’s...
techaiapp.com
John Deere will let farmers repair their own equipment • TechCrunch
Over the weekend, Deere and Co. joined the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) in cosigning a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to open access to tools and repair information. “This is an issue that has been a priority for us for several years and has taken a lot of work...
