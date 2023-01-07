ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIDO Talk Radio

The Top 25 Baby Names For Girls In Idaho

I don't have any children, but I can't imagine what it would be like to name my child. Naming your child has to be one of the most difficult things to do and I'm sure it would be something I thought of every single day until that baby was born. You don't want your child to have a name that will easily get made fun of right? You want your child to have a strong name and a name that when they become an adult sounds like an adult name, again this is me just thinking out loud. Naming a dog is hard enough, I don't want the pressure of naming a child.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Authorities Explanation For Mysterious Booms Raises More Questions

The mysterious booms are a popular topic in Southern Idaho. I’ve only experienced them once, and I can’t say that I heard the boom just that something shook the entire building I was in. The strangest thing about the booms is that only certain people notice them. The one that I felt at the radio station wasn’t heard or felt by other people in the room next to me.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho

Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

U.S. ag officials looking at housing challenges for Idaho farmworkers

NAMPA, Idaho — Agriculture is a key part of Idaho’s economy, and a large part of the agriculture workforce is seasonal and migrant labor. “We are the second fastest-growing state in the nation. We are the third-largest ag producing state in the West. We have many food processing workers, meat packers, you name it," said Rudy Soto, the USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Inspiring Caldwell, Idaho Veteran Wins a HUGE Lottery Pay Day

With the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 BILLION and climbing, you may have a gut feeling that you should buy a ticket. …or say yes to the office bookie who asks if you want to be in the office pool. (Because you know that if you say “no” it’s going to be the time that your office wins. You don’t want to be the only one that still has to show up for work on Wednesday.)
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!

Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
NAMPA, ID
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Natural Grocers to open new store in Idaho next Wednesday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will open its fifth Idaho store next Wednesday, the Lakewood, Colorado-based organic-and-natural retailer announced on Wednesday. The 16,350-square-foot store will be located at 209 N. 3rd St. in McCall and doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Natural Grocers is looking to fill cashier positions and a nutritional health coach for the McCall store, the company said.
MCCALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife

IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local man who holds all-time record for years of public service finally retires after 64 years with ITD

POCATELLO — District 5’s Carl “Terry” Jacobsen retired Nov. 16, 2022, after a record-breaking 64 years of service to the State of Idaho, all of it in Southeast Idaho and almost all of it in the D5 Lab. The lab was renamed in his honor several years ago when he hit the 60-year milestone, at which point he was already the all-time record-holder for years of public service in Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

