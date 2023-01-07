Read full article on original website
Idaho Today: Critics Choice Awards with Sunkist
Lifestyle Expert, Brandi Milloy shares what the stars will be enjoying at the Critics Choice Awards on January 15, 2023, plus she shares some delicious recipes.
Idaho Today: Checking in with Joey & Lauren
Joey & Lauren discuss odd food combinations with Mellisa...soy sauce and vanilla ice cream, anyone?
The Top 25 Baby Names For Girls In Idaho
I don't have any children, but I can't imagine what it would be like to name my child. Naming your child has to be one of the most difficult things to do and I'm sure it would be something I thought of every single day until that baby was born. You don't want your child to have a name that will easily get made fun of right? You want your child to have a strong name and a name that when they become an adult sounds like an adult name, again this is me just thinking out loud. Naming a dog is hard enough, I don't want the pressure of naming a child.
Idaho Authorities Explanation For Mysterious Booms Raises More Questions
The mysterious booms are a popular topic in Southern Idaho. I’ve only experienced them once, and I can’t say that I heard the boom just that something shook the entire building I was in. The strangest thing about the booms is that only certain people notice them. The one that I felt at the radio station wasn’t heard or felt by other people in the room next to me.
More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho
Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Idaho Today: Saving for retirement with Mountain America Credit Union
Andie Dadsetan share 3 major tips that can be helpful for saving for your retirement.
U.S. ag officials looking at housing challenges for Idaho farmworkers
NAMPA, Idaho — Agriculture is a key part of Idaho’s economy, and a large part of the agriculture workforce is seasonal and migrant labor. “We are the second fastest-growing state in the nation. We are the third-largest ag producing state in the West. We have many food processing workers, meat packers, you name it," said Rudy Soto, the USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director.
Inspiring Caldwell, Idaho Veteran Wins a HUGE Lottery Pay Day
With the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 BILLION and climbing, you may have a gut feeling that you should buy a ticket. …or say yes to the office bookie who asks if you want to be in the office pool. (Because you know that if you say “no” it’s going to be the time that your office wins. You don’t want to be the only one that still has to show up for work on Wednesday.)
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
Out of Towners May Never Understand These Things About Idaho
There are things about Idaho that are hard to explain. Things that someone who isn't from Idaho, or at least is new to the area will have a hard time understanding. Check out these things that Idahoans have to explain to out of towners. 15 Things Idahoans Have to Explain...
First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!
Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Natural Grocers to open new store in Idaho next Wednesday
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will open its fifth Idaho store next Wednesday, the Lakewood, Colorado-based organic-and-natural retailer announced on Wednesday. The 16,350-square-foot store will be located at 209 N. 3rd St. in McCall and doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Natural Grocers is looking to fill cashier positions and a nutritional health coach for the McCall store, the company said.
eastidahonews.com
This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife
IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
Albertsons Boise Open donates 100% of 2022 ticket proceeds to Treasure Valley charities
BOISE, Idaho — Last summer, 150 golfers competed in the 33rd annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron for a total purse of $1 million. On Tuesday, the Albertsons Companies Foundation announced 40 charities in the Treasure Valley received a total of $3 million in donations from the tournament.
Local man who holds all-time record for years of public service finally retires after 64 years with ITD
POCATELLO — District 5’s Carl “Terry” Jacobsen retired Nov. 16, 2022, after a record-breaking 64 years of service to the State of Idaho, all of it in Southeast Idaho and almost all of it in the D5 Lab. The lab was renamed in his honor several years ago when he hit the 60-year milestone, at which point he was already the all-time record-holder for years of public service in Idaho. ...
Idaho Legislature week one: Debating legislation rules, abortion enforcement
BOISE, Idaho — Over at the Idaho Legislature, lawmakers are ramping up to major debates and policy discussions. The first week typically does not include a lot of those major discussions. For example, this week lawmakers are talking about some of the intricate rules legislatures operate around. One of...
