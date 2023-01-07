ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Seven Henry County players named to Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Teams

Seven Henry County high school football players earned spots on the Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Teams for the 2022 season. Dutchtown linebacker Dwight Johnson and Stockbridge defensive back Shelton Lewis were all-state selections on defense in Class AAAAA and AAAA, respectively. Union Grove linebacker/running back Julien Davis was honorable mention in AAAAA, and Luella defensive lineman Tyler Moore was honorable mention in AAAA.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Private real estate investment firm to build industrial park in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE — A private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments will be breaking ground at a site in Henry County. The Stonemont Financial Group closed on plans to develop a 903,200-square-foot industrial park in Locust Grove last week. The project is...
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge holds oath of office for Municipal Court, Planning Commission, Youth Advisory Committee; appoints Mayor Pro Tem for 2023 year

STOCKBRIDGE — If one was not familiar with the fruits of the spirit they include love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. These were the characteristics listed in humility by Matthew McCord as he accepted his reappointment as Municipal Court judge on Monday, Jan. 9.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

