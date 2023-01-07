Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Brock Bowers Discusses Replacing Stetson Bennett at Presser
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett etched his name in college football history on Monday night, becoming only the fifth quarterback to win back-to-back national titles. And apparently, he might’ve celebrated like it.
Henry County Daily Herald
Seven Henry County players named to Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Teams
Seven Henry County high school football players earned spots on the Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Teams for the 2022 season. Dutchtown linebacker Dwight Johnson and Stockbridge defensive back Shelton Lewis were all-state selections on defense in Class AAAAA and AAAA, respectively. Union Grove linebacker/running back Julien Davis was honorable mention in AAAAA, and Luella defensive lineman Tyler Moore was honorable mention in AAAA.
Henry County Daily Herald
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
Henry County Daily Herald
Private real estate investment firm to build industrial park in Locust Grove
LOCUST GROVE — A private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments will be breaking ground at a site in Henry County. The Stonemont Financial Group closed on plans to develop a 903,200-square-foot industrial park in Locust Grove last week. The project is...
Henry County Daily Herald
Electrical component failure causes overflow at sewer lift station in Locust Grove
LOCUST GROVE — An electrical component failure on Monday, Jan. 2 caused a power failure on the level control and monitoring system at Strong Rock Lift Station in Locust Grove. It came to the attention of the Locust Grove Wastewater Treatment staff last Monday morning that a malfunction had...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge holds oath of office for Municipal Court, Planning Commission, Youth Advisory Committee; appoints Mayor Pro Tem for 2023 year
STOCKBRIDGE — If one was not familiar with the fruits of the spirit they include love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. These were the characteristics listed in humility by Matthew McCord as he accepted his reappointment as Municipal Court judge on Monday, Jan. 9.
