DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
TUCKER CARLSON: Mayor Pete is 'earthbound' but not transphobic
Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasts Pete Buttigieg for his handling of nationwide flight disruptions on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
