Athens, GA

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title

The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
ATHENS, GA
SMITH: Georgia Bulldogs return from LA with another national title

LOS ANGELES — The Georgia locker room pre-game Monday was as loud and animated as I have ever seen it. In the Kirby Smart era. In any era that I have experienced. There were flashbacks to the 1980 national championship game with Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. It was eerily quiet. “Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”
ATHENS, GA
Bulldogs commemorative edition on sale Thursday

The Dawgs are back-to-back national champs, and we’ve got you covered. In honor of the University of Georgia’s historic feat, Times-Journal Inc. is publishing a commemorative championship edition with a special poster page, stories, highlights and photos from the national title game defeat of TCU.
ATHENS, GA
Private real estate investment firm to build industrial park in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE — A private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments will be breaking ground at a site in Henry County. The Stonemont Financial Group closed on plans to develop a 903,200-square-foot industrial park in Locust Grove last week. The project is...
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Stockbridge police opens new headquarters

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department has a new location to call its home. The newly renovated headquarters for the police department is located at 4545 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. All hands were on deck as Stockbridge police officers took time to move furnishings and other office materials...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Stockbridge holds oath of office for Municipal Court, Planning Commission, Youth Advisory Committee; appoints Mayor Pro Tem for 2023 year

STOCKBRIDGE — If one was not familiar with the fruits of the spirit they include love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. These were the characteristics listed in humility by Matthew McCord as he accepted his reappointment as Municipal Court judge on Monday, Jan. 9.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

