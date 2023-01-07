Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
Henry County Daily Herald
SMITH: Georgia Bulldogs return from LA with another national title
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia locker room pre-game Monday was as loud and animated as I have ever seen it. In the Kirby Smart era. In any era that I have experienced. There were flashbacks to the 1980 national championship game with Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. It was eerily quiet. “Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”
Henry County Daily Herald
Bulldogs commemorative edition on sale Thursday
The Dawgs are back-to-back national champs, and we’ve got you covered. In honor of the University of Georgia’s historic feat, Times-Journal Inc. is publishing a commemorative championship edition with a special poster page, stories, highlights and photos from the national title game defeat of TCU.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Bulldogs to celebrate national title with parade, Sanford Stadium program Saturday
The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs football team going back-to-back to win the 2022 National Championship on Saturday, January 14 with a ceremony at Sanford Stadium. Stadium gates open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk...
Henry County Daily Herald
Private real estate investment firm to build industrial park in Locust Grove
LOCUST GROVE — A private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments will be breaking ground at a site in Henry County. The Stonemont Financial Group closed on plans to develop a 903,200-square-foot industrial park in Locust Grove last week. The project is...
Henry County Daily Herald
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police opens new headquarters
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department has a new location to call its home. The newly renovated headquarters for the police department is located at 4545 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. All hands were on deck as Stockbridge police officers took time to move furnishings and other office materials...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge holds oath of office for Municipal Court, Planning Commission, Youth Advisory Committee; appoints Mayor Pro Tem for 2023 year
STOCKBRIDGE — If one was not familiar with the fruits of the spirit they include love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. These were the characteristics listed in humility by Matthew McCord as he accepted his reappointment as Municipal Court judge on Monday, Jan. 9.
