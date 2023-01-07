WEST POINT, N.Y. — Ethan Roberts scored 20 points and Army beat American 72-60. Roberts was 5 of 8 shooting and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Black Knights. Charlie Peterson added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Rucker finished with 15 points. Colin Smalls led the way for the Eagles with 13 points and two steals. Elijah Stephens and Matt Rogers added 12 points each for American.

