8 Tampa Bay developments to watch out for in 2023
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
Sales start at downtown Tampa tower — now smaller and with less units
The tower, once planned at 56 floors selling, is now coming in 14 stories shorter and with nearly 100 fewer units. A 42-story luxury development coming to Tampa has opened it sales office though its staff will be selling less space than was originally envisioned. One Tampa, which is being...
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
The torch has passed, same vibe
ST. PETERSBURG — William Walker said that while he may be a graduate of Lakewood High School, another high school in St. Pete means just as much to him. His parents attended Gibbs High School, the only school in the city for Black students until 1969. For decades, the Gibbs Class of 1968, the last graduating class before integration, held a fundraiser every year in honor of those times and as a way to continue promoting the importance of education, providing scholarships for African-American youth throughout the city.
'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College
SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
With renovations underway, The Vinoy will drop Renaissance flag, rebrand as Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel
The Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club last month unveiled its completely redesigned Palm Court Ballroom and Vinoy Grand Ballroom. The upgrades are part of an ambitious renovation plan, announced last fall, that also includes the downtown resort’s veranda, porte cochère, main lobby, guest rooms, spa, and restaurants.
Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete selects new leaders
As stewards of $170 million in assets meant to promote health equity throughout Pinellas County, dynamic leadership is critical for the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) success. So its governing board decided to appoint both Carol Martin Brown and Carl Lavender as interim co-CEOs as they look...
Best Boutique Hotels Across Tampa Bay for a Romantic Valentine's Day
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Tampa Bay area! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads & listings, sponsored content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
FL Moms for Liberty say they'd like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by […] The post FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Memories provided by William Walker
ST. PETERSBURG — Hundreds of Black families, businesses, churches, and community spaces were displaced or destroyed by the construction of Tropicana Field. Former residents of the Gas Plant and Laurel Park neighborhoods and their descendants share memories of a safe, supportive, and thriving community and the lasting impact of its demolition.
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa
I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries
Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Over the years, we’ve discovered quite the assortment of romantic locales throughout Tampa Bay worthy...
9 Of The Most Delicious Milkshakes In Tampa Bay
It doesn’t matter what the weather is like outside, if I’m craving a creamy milkshake I want the best one in town. Since I don’t eat milkshakes every day, I don’t want to just go anywhere. I want the best one that will completely blow my mind! Me personally, I love ordering a classic chocolate milkshake but they’ve must use real chocolate (not syrup) along with creamy ice cream that will make me stop in my tracks. Davy loves anything peanut butter/recesses related. And Orlando’s guilty pleasure is an Oreo milkshake. Here’s a list of the best places in Tampa Bay where you can grab a thick and delicious smooth milkshake.
1,058-unit multifamily development with affordable housing proposed for Raytheon site in west St. Pete
After striking out on a proposal for a sports tourism complex, a Tampa developer has come up with a new plan for a 29-acre vacant industrial parcel in west St. Petersburg, near Tyrone Square Mall, that has a troubled history. According to a pre-application site plan review document submitted to...
Terminated Temple Terrace official pleads guilty in bid-rigging scheme
A former Temple Terrace employee pleaded guilty to rigging a bid in a 2021 project involving concrete work for a city pickleball court.
The World's Biggest Bounce House Is Coming To Four Florida Cities & It's A Childhood Dream
The world's biggest bounce house is coming to four different Florida cities throughout the course of 2023, and it's not only for kids but also adults. The company tours across the U.S. and they are kicking off the year in the Sunshine State. The inflatable attraction hosted by The Big...
First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'
TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
