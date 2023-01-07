Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 decades later: Latest on what is happening at the Perfecting Church property in Detroit
DETROIT – There were promises of a $60 million development with a big church that included condos and parking. But 20 years later, little has changed on the Perfecting Church property in Detroit. Since nothing has happened over the past two decades, the City of Detroit is now threatening...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing for 8 years: Man living in Canada last seen in Detroit with luggage
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man living in Canada was last seen in Detroit eight years ago and is still missing. Binyam Admassu Mamo was last seen on Jan. 12, 2015, on Detroit’s west side. Mamo is originally from Ethiopia and was living in Ottawa, Ontario. Mamo would be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
National skincare brand to open Ann Arbor shop Friday
ANN ARBOR – National skincare and facial services brand Heyday is opening the doors to its first Michigan location on Friday. The Ann Arbor shop, at 950 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, will offer skincare treatments including facials, masks, microdermabrasion, Gua Sha massage, extractions light therapy and facial peels. “As a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art collector sues Detroit Institute of Arts, claims he owns Van Gogh painting on display
DETROIT – A Brazilian art collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Arts in an attempt to recover a Vincent van Gogh painting he claims belongs to him. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Jan. 11, against the Detroit art museum, plaintiff Gustavo Soter claims that he is the rightful owner of Van Gogh’s 1888 painting “Liseuse De Romans.” The painting is one of dozens of original Van Gogh pieces on display at the DIA as part of its Van Gogh in America exhibit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor. Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978. He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 more Michigan stores in 2023
Struggling retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced a new batch of store closures, including five more in Michigan, most in Metro Detroit. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building
DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting
DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 detained for questioning in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person has been detained for questioning after a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 10) in the 16500 block of Prevost Street. The area was blocked off, and police did not give much information. This is a breaking news story,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit to waive towing, storage fees for auto theft victims
DETROIT – The City of Detroit has started to waive towing and storage fees for those that are victims of auto theft. According to the city’s website, victims of auto theft in the Motor City will no longer be “victimized” a second time. Under a towing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hamtramck City Council votes to allow religious animal sacrifices
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – After months of debate, the Hamtramck City Council voted to allow religious animal sacrifices. The city’s attorney said imposing restrictions would be unconstitutional. He said animal religious sacrifices is, and has been legal in Michigan. “I think many people may be surprised to know that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan father told missing 4-year-old girl’s mom she would never see daughter again, police say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – The father of a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl recently told the girl’s mother that she would never see her daughter again, officials said. Police from Marysville and Port Huron are searching for Lilliana Louise Nardini, a 4-year-old Marysville girl. She was last known to be with her non-custodial father, Erik Nardini, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit school will go virtual after bursting water pipes damaged majority of classrooms
DETROIT – A school on Detroit’s east side will have to go virtual this week after water pipes burst within the building causing severe damage to the majority of the classrooms. On Monday, restoration crews were at Southeastern High School instead of students as bursting water pipes damaged...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fast and Furious: Michigan State Police spots car involved in 40 vehicle drag race
A Michigan State Police chopper spotted one of the 40 vehicles involved in a midnight drag race in Highland Park over the weekend. Detroit Lieutenant Mike Shaw stated that drag racing usually happens in neighborhoods making it all the more dangerous. MSP Second District, Jan. 8, 2023. One of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
14-year-old girl seriously injured after can of hair spray exploded in her face in Detroit
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital following a freak accident and explosion at a Detroit hair salon. Tanajah Johnson suffered severe injuries because of a hair spray can left too close to a curling iron heater. Local 4 learned more about her injuries and what her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Build your own bouquet at this Trenton flower shop
Flowers are always a thoughtful gift, or a great pick me up, but at this new flower shop, they are making picking out a bouquet a fun, interactive experience. It’s called Love you Bunches and Bunches and is located in the heart of downtown Trenton. From beautiful blooms to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Business shut down after hair spray explosion severely injures 14-year-old girl on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Tanajah Johnson, 14, was seriously hurt while getting her hair done at a Detroit hair salon. Local 4 has learned that the hair stylist was running a salon out of a clothing store on the city’s west side. The hairstylist placed a can of hair spray...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Student’s life saved using CPR, AED in Memphis Community School District
MEMPHIS, Mich. – As many celebrate Damar Hamlin’s release from a Buffalo hospital, Local 4 has another story of a young life saved using CPR and an AED. Memphis Community Schools knows firsthand how important it is to have an AED nearby during an emergency and know how to use it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
DEA seizes more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl
We’re getting an alarming new look at the toll fentanyl is taking on our communities. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stated in 2022, more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills were seized and more than 10,000 lbs of fentanyl powder was seized. The DEA Laboratory estimates that amount to equal more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.
