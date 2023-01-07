ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

National skincare brand to open Ann Arbor shop Friday

ANN ARBOR – National skincare and facial services brand Heyday is opening the doors to its first Michigan location on Friday. The Ann Arbor shop, at 950 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, will offer skincare treatments including facials, masks, microdermabrasion, Gua Sha massage, extractions light therapy and facial peels. “As a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Art collector sues Detroit Institute of Arts, claims he owns Van Gogh painting on display

DETROIT – A Brazilian art collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Arts in an attempt to recover a Vincent van Gogh painting he claims belongs to him. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Jan. 11, against the Detroit art museum, plaintiff Gustavo Soter claims that he is the rightful owner of Van Gogh’s 1888 painting “Liseuse De Romans.” The painting is one of dozens of original Van Gogh pieces on display at the DIA as part of its Van Gogh in America exhibit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor. Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978. He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 more Michigan stores in 2023

Struggling retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced a new batch of store closures, including five more in Michigan, most in Metro Detroit. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building

DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting

DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 detained for questioning in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person has been detained for questioning after a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 10) in the 16500 block of Prevost Street. The area was blocked off, and police did not give much information. This is a breaking news story,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit to waive towing, storage fees for auto theft victims

DETROIT – The City of Detroit has started to waive towing and storage fees for those that are victims of auto theft. According to the city’s website, victims of auto theft in the Motor City will no longer be “victimized” a second time. Under a towing...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hamtramck City Council votes to allow religious animal sacrifices

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – After months of debate, the Hamtramck City Council voted to allow religious animal sacrifices. The city’s attorney said imposing restrictions would be unconstitutional. He said animal religious sacrifices is, and has been legal in Michigan. “I think many people may be surprised to know that...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan father told missing 4-year-old girl’s mom she would never see daughter again, police say

MARYSVILLE, Mich. – The father of a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl recently told the girl’s mother that she would never see her daughter again, officials said. Police from Marysville and Port Huron are searching for Lilliana Louise Nardini, a 4-year-old Marysville girl. She was last known to be with her non-custodial father, Erik Nardini, according to authorities.
MARYSVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Build your own bouquet at this Trenton flower shop

Flowers are always a thoughtful gift, or a great pick me up, but at this new flower shop, they are making picking out a bouquet a fun, interactive experience. It’s called Love you Bunches and Bunches and is located in the heart of downtown Trenton. From beautiful blooms to...
TRENTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

DEA seizes more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl

We’re getting an alarming new look at the toll fentanyl is taking on our communities. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stated in 2022, more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills were seized and more than 10,000 lbs of fentanyl powder was seized. The DEA Laboratory estimates that amount to equal more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

