DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A SWAT standoff at 111 West Norman Ave in Dayton led to the arrest of two individuals on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police crews were originally dispatched to 111 W. Norman on a shots fired call. When they arrived, the complainant told them that her car had been shot at while she attempted to drive away during an argument.

DAYTON, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO