ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: School safety plans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Our Crisis in the Classroom investigation continues. Every school district in the state has school safety plans. The Tipp City School District is reviewing its plans and making changes after a school shooting threat was mishandled. “I don’t think it’s safe enough,” said Kevin, a...
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton247now.com

Suspect in Harrison Township attempted robbery identified

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man who was suspected of trying to rob a cellular store in Harrison Township Tuesday morning and later died has been identified. Larry Swain, 36, of Dayton, died from injuries in the shooting, according to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. A resident living above...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Schoolhouse Park project moves forward with demolition of historic structure

COVINGTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major economic development project in the heart of Covington is underway with the demolition of a building that predates the 20th century. This marks the first of several projects to be completed in first phase of the project. The Schoolhouse Park project originally...
COVINGTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Richmond Indiana Police Department selects newest K9

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Richmond Police Department has selected its newest K9 to join the department's ranks. The department's newest K9 handler, Officer Keifer Uphaus and members of Seara Burton's family met K9 Skee on Wednesday, according to the department. The department said Uphaus and Skee will begin a six-week...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Commissioners announce Behavioral Health Task Force

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Commissioners are taking action after area emergency departments have seen a 26% increase in behavioral health issues. The County Commissioners and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) are forming a Behavioral Health Task Force, which will be made up of community partners, professionals in the healthcare industry, and hospitals.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Car crashes into Dayton Foundation building

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews responded to a car that crashed into the Dayton Foundation building on South Main Street in Downtown Dayton on Monday. The vehicle struck the south side of the building on the 1400 block of South Main Street just after 4 p.m. The building houses University...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Beavercreek woman canceled

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Endangered Missing Adult alert has been canceled for 68-year-old Linda Conley of Beavercreek. Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 68-year-old Linda Conley out of Beavercreek. BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Beavercreek Police have issued a statewide missing adult alert. 68-year-old Linda Conley went missing on January 9...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

Highway to be renamed after fallen ODNR officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A highway that passes through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died in the line of duty. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 578, which will designate part of State Route 73 as the “Natural...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Attorney General Yost returns to court in Dollar General overcharging investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- With deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores continuing, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to order the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on store shelves while charging another, typically higher, at its registers.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to cut ties with village

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Organizers of The Ohio Renaissance Festival want to cut ties with the Village of Harveysburg in southwestern Ohio. According to a statement on the festival website, organizers have filed a complaint to detach from the village. If that succeeds, Renaissance Park would no longer be...
HARVEYSBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

FAA system outage delays flights in Dayton, nationwide

UPDATE: Flights have resumed since a delay by the FAA Wednesday morning grounded flights nationwide. Dayton 24/7 Now Reporter Malena Brown is at Dayton International Airport and she said that according to the flight boards, five flights remain delayed and one flight has been canceled there. Reporter Chelsea Sick of...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

SWAT standoff in Dayton leads to 2 arrests

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A SWAT standoff at 111 West Norman Ave in Dayton led to the arrest of two individuals on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police crews were originally dispatched to 111 W. Norman on a shots fired call. When they arrived, the complainant told them that her car had been shot at while she attempted to drive away during an argument.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Gov. DeWine signs House Bill 45, provides $25 million in funding for food banks

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio General Assembly, the Department of Job and Family Services, and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine all collaborated with the Foodbank, Inc. to approve Amendment House Bill 45. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks will get a $25 million grant from this legislation for food purchases. “We...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

RTA offering free rides on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The RTA will provide free rides across the entire system on Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This will permit members of the community to attend various events honoring King's legacy. There might be occasional service interruptions and rolling route...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Police searching for missing Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police need help from the public in finding a woman reported missing on Christmas Day. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Cierra Chapman, 30, of Dayton was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. She also has a tattoo on her neck that says "Jadden."
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Brown announces $2.3 million for mental health training at Wright State University

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, January 11, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that Wright State University has received a $2,281,498 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for its Primary Care Training and Enhancement Residency Training in Mental and Behavioral Health (PCTE-RTMB) Program. The funding will...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy