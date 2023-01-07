Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: School safety plans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Our Crisis in the Classroom investigation continues. Every school district in the state has school safety plans. The Tipp City School District is reviewing its plans and making changes after a school shooting threat was mishandled. “I don’t think it’s safe enough,” said Kevin, a...
dayton247now.com
Suspect in Harrison Township attempted robbery identified
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man who was suspected of trying to rob a cellular store in Harrison Township Tuesday morning and later died has been identified. Larry Swain, 36, of Dayton, died from injuries in the shooting, according to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. A resident living above...
dayton247now.com
United Way of Greater Dayton hosting 'MLK Day of Service- Building Strong Leaders'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) is hosting the United Way MLK Day of Service- Building Strong Leaders, an event in Dr. King's memory that promotes social justice and equality in order to engage our community and create constructive action. “To continue his work...
dayton247now.com
Schoolhouse Park project moves forward with demolition of historic structure
COVINGTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major economic development project in the heart of Covington is underway with the demolition of a building that predates the 20th century. This marks the first of several projects to be completed in first phase of the project. The Schoolhouse Park project originally...
dayton247now.com
Richmond Indiana Police Department selects newest K9
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Richmond Police Department has selected its newest K9 to join the department's ranks. The department's newest K9 handler, Officer Keifer Uphaus and members of Seara Burton's family met K9 Skee on Wednesday, according to the department. The department said Uphaus and Skee will begin a six-week...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Commissioners announce Behavioral Health Task Force
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Commissioners are taking action after area emergency departments have seen a 26% increase in behavioral health issues. The County Commissioners and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) are forming a Behavioral Health Task Force, which will be made up of community partners, professionals in the healthcare industry, and hospitals.
dayton247now.com
Car crashes into Dayton Foundation building
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews responded to a car that crashed into the Dayton Foundation building on South Main Street in Downtown Dayton on Monday. The vehicle struck the south side of the building on the 1400 block of South Main Street just after 4 p.m. The building houses University...
dayton247now.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Beavercreek woman canceled
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Endangered Missing Adult alert has been canceled for 68-year-old Linda Conley of Beavercreek. Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 68-year-old Linda Conley out of Beavercreek. BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Beavercreek Police have issued a statewide missing adult alert. 68-year-old Linda Conley went missing on January 9...
dayton247now.com
Highway to be renamed after fallen ODNR officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A highway that passes through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died in the line of duty. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 578, which will designate part of State Route 73 as the “Natural...
dayton247now.com
Attorney General Yost returns to court in Dollar General overcharging investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- With deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores continuing, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to order the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on store shelves while charging another, typically higher, at its registers.
dayton247now.com
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to cut ties with village
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Organizers of The Ohio Renaissance Festival want to cut ties with the Village of Harveysburg in southwestern Ohio. According to a statement on the festival website, organizers have filed a complaint to detach from the village. If that succeeds, Renaissance Park would no longer be...
dayton247now.com
FAA system outage delays flights in Dayton, nationwide
UPDATE: Flights have resumed since a delay by the FAA Wednesday morning grounded flights nationwide. Dayton 24/7 Now Reporter Malena Brown is at Dayton International Airport and she said that according to the flight boards, five flights remain delayed and one flight has been canceled there. Reporter Chelsea Sick of...
dayton247now.com
Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
dayton247now.com
SWAT standoff in Dayton leads to 2 arrests
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A SWAT standoff at 111 West Norman Ave in Dayton led to the arrest of two individuals on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police crews were originally dispatched to 111 W. Norman on a shots fired call. When they arrived, the complainant told them that her car had been shot at while she attempted to drive away during an argument.
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine signs House Bill 45, provides $25 million in funding for food banks
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio General Assembly, the Department of Job and Family Services, and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine all collaborated with the Foodbank, Inc. to approve Amendment House Bill 45. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks will get a $25 million grant from this legislation for food purchases. “We...
dayton247now.com
Tipp City School Board members discuss student safety after shooting threat is mishandled
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Tipp City School Board discussed school safety on Monday, after first going into executive session. It’s unclear why that was more important, it last nearly 4 hours. One parent was so upset that he left. "They are trying to hide something. If they...
dayton247now.com
RTA offering free rides on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The RTA will provide free rides across the entire system on Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This will permit members of the community to attend various events honoring King's legacy. There might be occasional service interruptions and rolling route...
dayton247now.com
Police searching for missing Dayton woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police need help from the public in finding a woman reported missing on Christmas Day. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Cierra Chapman, 30, of Dayton was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. She also has a tattoo on her neck that says "Jadden."
dayton247now.com
Brown announces $2.3 million for mental health training at Wright State University
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, January 11, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that Wright State University has received a $2,281,498 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for its Primary Care Training and Enhancement Residency Training in Mental and Behavioral Health (PCTE-RTMB) Program. The funding will...
dayton247now.com
Governor DeWine signed multiple bills and executive orders, including dementia training
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dementia is an umbrella term that covers a range of diseases that affect memory loss and the ability to think and problem solve. Many Americans are familiar with the most common form of dementia, known as Alzheimer’s. Over 200,000 people in Ohio live with dementia,...
