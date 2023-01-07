Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former Rockdale County star Candace Hill named to Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Former Rockdale County star Candace Hill will be inducted into the Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend. Hill, a 2017 Rockdale grad, is part of eight athletes and two coaches who will be recognized during the organization’s annual coaches clinic.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Dec. 29 - Jan. 6, 2023
♦ Pinches Tacos Shack, 7108 Washington St., Covington; Dec. 29; Follow-up; 100/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 3 - Jan. 8, 2023:. • Natasha Lovell, 43, Renaissance Way, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton Board of Education members sworn in for new terms
Newton County Board of Education members, Trey Bailey, Shakila Henderson-Baker, and Abigail Coggin were sworn in by Newton County Probate Judge Melanie Bell on Jan. 6 to begin their new terms of office. All three were re-elected without opposition in the November 2022 General Election. Trey Bailey will begin his...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Monroe man killed in crash on Covington Bypass
COVINGTON — A Monroe man died in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 5 after he apparently ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The crash, which took place at the intersection of Lower River Road and Covington Bypass, resulted in the death of Jimmie C. Norwood, 67.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 4 - Jan. 11:. • Charles Bailey, 52, Huntmill Circle, Covington; probation violation.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Man charged in stabbing of his brother
CONYERS — A Conyers man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his brother several times. Jonah Demar Coleman, 23, was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office after his 25-year-old brother ran from their house on Cherry Hill Road Dec. 7. The victim went to a neighbor’s house to get help, and the neighbor called authorities.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office looking for vehicle stolen during sales transaction
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle that was stolen during a sales transaction. A Maverick X3 Turbo was stolen out of Conyers on Sunday, Jan. 8 after a seller agreed to allow the suspect to test drive the vehicle, which in turn was never paid for or returned, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office warns about potential carjackings
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists about potential carjackings. The RCSO posted a warning on its Facebook page stating that car thieves are plotting to steal vehicles by first causing a minor fender bender.
