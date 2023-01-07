ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 3 - Jan. 8, 2023:. • Natasha Lovell, 43, Renaissance Way, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton Board of Education members sworn in for new terms

Newton County Board of Education members, Trey Bailey, Shakila Henderson-Baker, and Abigail Coggin were sworn in by Newton County Probate Judge Melanie Bell on Jan. 6 to begin their new terms of office. All three were re-elected without opposition in the November 2022 General Election. Trey Bailey will begin his...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Monroe man killed in crash on Covington Bypass

COVINGTON — A Monroe man died in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 5 after he apparently ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The crash, which took place at the intersection of Lower River Road and Covington Bypass, resulted in the death of Jimmie C. Norwood, 67.
MONROE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 4 - Jan. 11:. • Charles Bailey, 52, Huntmill Circle, Covington; probation violation.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Man charged in stabbing of his brother

CONYERS — A Conyers man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his brother several times. Jonah Demar Coleman, 23, was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office after his 25-year-old brother ran from their house on Cherry Hill Road Dec. 7. The victim went to a neighbor’s house to get help, and the neighbor called authorities.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office looking for vehicle stolen during sales transaction

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle that was stolen during a sales transaction. A Maverick X3 Turbo was stolen out of Conyers on Sunday, Jan. 8 after a seller agreed to allow the suspect to test drive the vehicle, which in turn was never paid for or returned, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy