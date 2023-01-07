ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
msn.com

Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'

Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
AOL Corp

Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight

It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
SPY

Get $20 for FREE From Amazon When Purchasing These Items Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Right now, Amazon is hosting a limited-time offer on P&G items in household, health, baby and beauty care categories across its site. The deal in question? Spend $80 and receive $20 in credit to Amazon. All you have to do is purchase the correct items you can find listed here with code PGSTOCKUP, which should already be saved to your account. That’s right, folks, we’re talking about the best laundry detergent, paper towels, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products — you name it. Everything...
The Kitchn

The $32 Drill-Free Amazon Organizer That Creates Pantry Space Out of Thin Air

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re renting, live in a small space — or both — it can be a challenge to figure out what to do with everything you own. Renters can’t always make permanent changes to their homes, and small spaces may call for more creative methods of storage so that rooms don’t look cluttered. Kitchens can especially be difficult due to the sheer number of small items that can accumulate from gadgets to snacks, and tossing them into a drawer can’t be the only option. Pantries are convenient, but even those can be tiny depending on where you live.
theodysseyonline.com

Time to rid the toxic friends

We all have friends we let back into our life even after they treat us wrong. The fakes we forgive. The mistakes we allow. Betrayal we let slide. Why? because we think they'll change eventually. Truth is, they don't and they won't. You have to move on. Friend break ups can be as bad as real relationships, but just cherish their moments that were good. You're only holding yourself back.
Taste Of Home

Should You Rinse Ground Beef?

Not gonna lie: When I see someone rinse ground beef in the sink, I gag a little. Though I’ve seen a few people commit this kitchen heresy in private, the first time I saw someone publicly rinsing beef under the sink—and calling it a “hack”—was in this TikTok video a couple of years ago. TikTok user Emily Harper purports to show a trick she learned in nutrition class, noting in the video, “All this grease is disgusting. So get rid of it!” She then puts her cooked ground beef in a strainer and runs it under the sink faucet, washing away the grease and putting the dry meat back in the pan.
boldsky.com

Crow Symbolism: Know About Spiritual Meanings Attached To This Bird

A great many of us believe in omens and their implications on human life. During shraddha ceremonies, the pinda made of rice balls is offered to the crows at the end. Crows come in during that time, call their brethren, and consume it. This is supposed to please the departed soul as crows are supposed to personify the dead people on that day.
icytales.com

How to Organize Kitchen Cabinets: 4 Easy Steps

Knowing how to organize kitchen cabinets is very essential for keeping kitchen items in an order. It also helps to prolong the shelf life of food items and makes kitchen essentials easily accessible to use. The kitchen is unarguably the busiest space in a house, so it is somewhat difficult...

Comments / 0

Community Policy