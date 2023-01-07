ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1439

Grumpy old smartaleck
4d ago

Already attacking the "radical left" as the far rightwingnuts like to say. I doubt this bobblehead could even give the definition of what a radical is. Just look in the mirror if you're one of her supporters, and you'll see the real radical.🎱🐑

Reply(224)
554
Darin 0 Williams
4d ago

Do Republicans understand that when they threaten Congress they threaten America and are violating their oath of office?

Reply(189)
492
Joseph Grasser
4d ago

Republicans are incapable of governance, they could have done all they talk about when Trump had the house and senate.

Reply(105)
353
Related
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy