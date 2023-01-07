Walt Disney World Resort has announced two new deals for Florida residents who want to visit the most magical place on Earth. The deals come as Walt Disney World heads down the home stretch towards the end of its 50th anniversary celebration. The World’s Most Magical Celebration will be ending on March 31, 2023. Below are the details for this year’s Disney Weekday Magic Ticket and also the Florida Resident Disney Resort Offer.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO