NFL games on TV today: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders, live stream, channel, time, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will face off in NFL action on Saturday afternoon from Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs come into the game on a roll, having won their last four games with Patrick Mahomes leading the way with 5,048 yards and 40 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, the Raiders have had some success at home this year, winning four of their last six games with Jarrett Stidham giving them a boost last week with 365 yards, three touchdowns, and 2 picks.

This will be a great Saturday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

  • When: Saturday, January 7
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  TV Channel: ESPN/ABC, ESPN Deportes
How to watch the NFL Playoffs

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas City Chiefs (-9) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Over/Under: 52.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

