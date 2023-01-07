Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT TAPING THIS WEEKEND IN ATLANTA, MASHA PROFILED AND MORE IMPACT NOTES
While this Friday's Hard to Kill PPV is sold out, Impact Wrestling is taping TV this Saturday 1/14 at Center Stage and there are tickets available for that event. Scheduled forThursday's Impact on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Masha Slamovich. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAVEN RETURNING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENT FOR WWE'S RETURN TO BROOKLYN, NYC IS...
Locally advertised for the 2/13 WWE Monday Night Raw taping at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY is:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a Brooklyn Street Fight. *Also featured on advertising are Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Bayley, Finn...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE TALKS BEING LET GO BY WWE, HER SUBSCRIPTION SITE, WHETHER SHE'S OPEN TO RETURNING & MORE: ROSE ON TAMRON HALL REPORT
Former WWE NXT Champion Mandy Rose Saccomanno appeared on today's edition of the syndicated Tamron Hall talk show. Hall noted that Mandy was originally scheduled to wrestle tonight on the USA Network (the originally scheduled bout against Roxanne Perez) but was let go by the company for posting "nude photos" on her subscription fan site.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AXS TV TO KICK OFF NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM COVERAGE THIS THURSDAY
AXS TV will begin airing main events from the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome this Thursday. The current schedule:. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19 - IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK AUDIENCE FOR RETURN EPISODE IS....
The 1/6 episode of Young Rock on NBC garnered 1,306,000 overnight viewers. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV THIS FRIDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Impact Wrestling will return to PPV, FITE.TV and Impact+ this Friday with Hard to Kill 2023 from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA, featuring:. *Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match with Tables, Ladders, Chairs and Chains all legal. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER FOR TONIGHT'S RAW, UNCLE HOWDY REVEALED?
Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama. Given the Alexa Bliss announcement that she will explain her heel turn last week, one has to assume Uncle Howdy will make an appearance. This should confirm 100% that Dallas is playing the Uncle Howdy role. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUP
Following Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for the 1/28 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar confirmed. *30...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE & MORE SET FOR THURSDAY'S MLW FUSION TV
Scheduled for Thursday's MLW Fusion TV on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW AND WWE STARS TEAM UP FOR A SONG, SHOTZI GOES TO GRACELAND AND MORE
Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze released a song based around their online gaming exploits known as "DA PARTY ". You can listen by clicking here. Most shocking Raw moment from every year: WWE Playlist. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 671
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 60 minutes, AEW Dark was 90 minutes, MLW was 45 minutes, NJPW Strong was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES THIS WEDNESDAY, WHAT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE
Scheduled for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENTS FOR NXT VENGEANCE DAY, NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT TV
The main events for the WWE NXT Vengeance Day PPV in February are:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolan vs. Jacey Jayne. Announced for next week's WWE NXT:. *Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWWF CHAMPION SUPERSTAR GRAHAM DEALING WITH BONE INFECTION
Superstar Billy Graham's Facebook page posted the following:. Let's keep the champ in our prayers please. The following is a message I received from his wife, Valerie. Thank you, Mike (admin) God Bless you Billy! :. Lots of issues… MRI showed he has a very bad infection in his ears...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT STARS AT TONIGHT'S RAW TAPING
Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are both in Birmingham, Alabama for tonight's Monday Night Raw taping. The smart money is on them working tonight's Main Event taping prior to Raw going on the air. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STOCK SLIPS AMID FALSE REPORTS, STEPHANIE MCMAHON RESIGNATION
WWE has updated its official Board of Directors page to reflect the exit of Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon's return to the throne at this link. WWE's stock has slipped today, coming on the heels of Stephanie's exit and false reports of the company being sold to a company out of Saudi Arabia overnight on social media. it opened at $92.50 but is currently at $89.73.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS V AUDIENCE IS...
The 1/6 AEW Battle of the Belts V live special on TNT (which in my opinion was the best and most fun Belts special to date) garnered an overnight audience of 409,000 with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo. That was up from the last BOTB special in October.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BECKY LYNCH RETURNING TO 'YOUNG ROCK' AND MORE WWE NOTES
Becky Lynch announced she is on set filming again for Young Rock, playing Cyndi Lauper. The series is filming its season finale this week in Memphis:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GREAT MUTA'S RETIREMENT MATCH WILL BE...
The Great Muta's retirement match on 1/22 at the Yokohama Arena will be Muta & Sting & Darby Allin vs. Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji & Akira. The event will be stream live on FITE.TV at 1 AM Eastern. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Comments / 0