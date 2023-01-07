Read full article on original website
Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today
We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks purchase CARS Tour
Asphalt Late Model series is under new ownership heading into the 2023 season. Four from the NASCAR industry have teamed up to purchase the late model series. Icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have formed an ownership group to purchase the series. 19 races remain...
NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement
NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
Bubba Wallace Lost a Major Sponsor After Quitting a 2020 iRacing Event
NASCAR, like pretty much every other sport's league, was forced to seriously shift gears due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. With races having being postponed through May 3 that year, it certainly wasn't business as usual for the auto racing sanctioning body. But, just because...
Ryan Newman, SS Racing Announce Partnership for SMART and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule for 2023
NASCAR great Ryan Newman will be spending more time behind the wheel in 2023, and he will be doing it driving for Sadler-Stanley Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic in selected SMART Tour and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. Newman, who has 18 wins and 51 poles in his NASCAR Cup Series...
PRUETT: Why GM wants to go all-in with Andretti
Two reactions came to mind with last week’s bombshell announcement of Andretti Cadillac Racing’s desired Formula 1 entry. The first was one of unbridled enthusiasm to see Michael Andretti and General Motors go all-in on an American F1 entry that will hopefully be accepted in the coming years.
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick Could Be Destined for an Awkward Meeting Next Week at COTA
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick will meet next week in Texas at COTA and things might get awkward based on all the things that happened in 2022. The post Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick Could Be Destined for an Awkward Meeting Next Week at COTA appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
Truex brothers open 2023 season with same questions as last year
Martin Truex Jr. and his younger brother, Ryan Truex, will start 2023 with the same questions that they started 2022. For the 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., it will be whether this is his last year as a Cup driver, one final season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. For Ryan Truex, it will be whether this is the year that he can do enough to find his footing in NASCAR.
Michael Andretti, famous team owner, to pursue an entry into the NASCAR Cup Series
Michael Andretti, the famous team owner for Andretti Autosport, intends to pursue an entry into the NASCAR Cup Series in the next few years.
Kevin Harvick set to retire? Deleted photo leads to speculation
Take a look at the photo featuring the 4Ever patch. Kevin Harvick is set to enter his 23rd season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Could it be his last?. Harvick is in a contract year with Stewart-Haas Racing. Without a renewal, Harvick would be a free-agent, or retired following the 2023 season.
Chili Bowl Results: January 9, 2023
Race results from night one of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals opens round one of the week long show. Drivers have unloaded in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the famed indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 | Jan 10 |...
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson's range of responsibilities in his return to NASCAR includes driving, mentoring, and owning a piece of Petty GMS. The post 3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Racers Group (TRG) Reunites for 20th Anniversary of Rolex 24 Overall Win
When racer and vintner Kevin Buckler and his wife Debra Buckler established The Racers Group (TRG) in 1992, becoming one of the most historical and successful professional motorsports operations in sportscar racing history, may have all seemed like a dream. However, over the past 30 years, California-based TRG went on to set a record for the most wins and podiums of any independent GT team in North American sports car racing history.
Petty GMS Racing's rebrand means there won't be a NASCAR team with the Petty family name in 2023
The 2023 NASCAR season will be the first without a team bearing the Petty family name. Petty GMS Racing announced Wednesday that it was changing its team name to Legacy Motor Club. The name change comes after seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson joined the team’s ownership group at the end of the 2022 season.
ARCA Team For Sale
There’s been a number of ARCA Menards Series West teams sell off during the off-season. Add another to the list as Burgess Racing is selling off equipment. Last year, the team made history as Sarah and Bridget Burgess became the first mother-daughter pairing to join the ARCA Menards Series field. History was made at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.
F1's Existing Teams Not Happy With Andretti Cadillac Joining The Grid
According to the FIA's president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, there has been an adverse reaction to the governing body's recent actions that resulted in Cadillac and Andretti Global formally tabling their interest to enter the top tier of motorsport. "It is surprising that there has been some adverse reaction to the...
Actor Frankie Muniz says he'll compete in NASCAR's ARCA Series in 2023
Actor Frankie Muniz said Wednesday that he’ll be racing in NASCAR’s ARCA series in 2023. Muniz, 37, will race full-time for Rette Jones Racing in the fourth-tier NASCAR series. The former “Malcolm in the Middle” star is set to compete in 20 races over the course of the season. The first ARCA race of 2023 is on Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway and the day before the Daytona 500.
28 entries confirmed for Bathurst 12 Hour
A total of 28 cars will enter the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour next month with eight cars entered into the Pro class of the race that also serves as the first round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. In the Pro class, Mercedes-AMG will support four cars, BMW will...
