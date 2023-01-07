Read full article on original website
troytrojans.com
Women’s Basketball Returns Home for Pair of SBC Games; Promotions Announced for Games
TROY, Ala. – Winners of three straight games, Troy women's basketball returns to Trojan Arena on Thursday and Saturday for a pair of Sun Belt Conference games against ULM and Louisiana. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on Thursday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Thursday's contest will be Thirsty...
troytrojans.com
Troy Baseball & Softball Fan Day Set for February 4
TROY, Ala. – Troy's annual Baseball and Softball Fan Day is set for February 4 in Trojan Arena prior to the Troy men's basketball game against Texas State. Fan Day festivities begin at 5 p.m. in the arena, and fans will be treated to free food, drinks and posters. Additionally, general admission tickets will be reduced to $5 for the game.
How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game
The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 65-7 rout of overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
Football World Debating If Alabama Should've Made Playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs are well on their way to winning back-to-back college football titles. Monday night's game between Georgia and the TCU Horned Frogs has been about as ugly a College Football Playoff game as fans have seen. Kirby Smart's program dominated the first half en route to a 38-7 lead.
natureworldnews.com
Portions of Atlanta, Georgia and Alabama to Expect Threat of Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds Starting Wednesday
The latest weather forecast showed that portions of Atlanta, Georgia, and Alaba could expect severe thunderstorms and damaging winds this week. The forecast added that tornado outbreaks could be possible. As a result, residents in the affected areas should stay updated with the current weather conditions. Meanwhile, the relentless storms...
thebamabuzz.com
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to open 2nd Alabama location in Dothan
On January 10th, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is opening its 2nd Alabama location at 4700 W. Main Street in Dothan. “We are so excited to bring Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to this amazing community. I was born and raised in this “big small town” and can’t wait to bring our best-in-class, scratch-made food and hospitality to our neighbors here in Dothan!”
Fort Rucker soldier killed in fight in southeast Alabama
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker soldier is dead following a fight with another soldier on the military base in southeast Alabama. According to public affairs officer Jimmie Cummings, two soldiers got into a fight, although the nature of the altercation was not specified. One soldier was taken into custody by the Fort […]
Atlanta, Southeast face severe weather threat Thursday; Northeast expected to see heavy rain, some snow
ATLANTA – The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a potent late-week storm that is expected to bring a threat of severe thunderstorms to the Southeast as heavy rain and some snow spread into the Northeast.
wtvy.com
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE 7:36 PM : The roadway is back open. ORIGINAL: A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County. AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time. The wreck occurred...
wdhn.com
Calm start to the week before storms move in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers will be possible later this evening and into the early part of the overnight as a weak cold front swings through the region. Any rain that moves in will be out of here before sunrise. Lows tonight will be relatively warm as the majority of Wiregrass residents only drop into the upper 40s.
CBS42.com
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat. Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police. An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement...
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
WSFA
Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
wdhn.com
Three long-time wiregrass sheriffs leaving office next week
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Sheriffs Olson and Maddox were joined by Sheriffs Doug Valenza of Houston County and Tony Helms of Geneva County. Next week, both Valenza and Helms will be sworn into new four-year terms. At Sheriff Sutton’s ceremony, he says law enforcement is like a Brotherhood, and working together for public safety is what he’ll miss most.
wdhn.com
Deadly shooting at Ozark apartment complex
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Dale County Coroner. Anthony Gray, 27, was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dale Medical Center by Coroner John Cawley. Cawley says Gray was shot once...
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
WSFA
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
Ex-Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary reports to federal prison
Former Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary reported to prison in Alabama on Tuesday....
wtvy.com
Mental Health crisis continues, Dothan clinic sees increase in patients
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The mental health crisis continues, and the Wiregrass is not excluded. According to a study by JAMA, depression symptoms in adults has increased more than 3-fold since the onset of the pandemic. Over the last year, Southern Clinic in Dothan saw an increase in the number...
