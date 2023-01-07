Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County activates call center for flooding
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas...
Nevada Appeal
UPDATE: State offices closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties Tuesday, according to a news release. Aside from...
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 11, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools are closed today while Douglas County schools at lower elevations are on a 90-minute delay, according to Superintendent Keith Lewis. Newly elected school board trustee Susan Jansen was named president and Doug Englekirk named vice president at Tuesday’s marathon...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
Nevada Appeal
New Lyon County sheriff eliminates lieutenant position
Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope’s first requests after being sworn in during the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting received immediate approval before he left to welcome new deputies to his department. Pope asked the commissioners to approve the elimination of one vacant lieutenant position, to allow for the...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for January 10
More wintry weather is in the forecast. Due to the State of Emergency declared by Lyon County in anticipation of the severe weather and potential flooding from the current and anticipated storm system affecting our area, all Lyon County schools will be on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Record-Courier
Nevada 4-H seeking ambassadors to the hive
Teens interested in learning more about pollinators and getting hands-on experience in developing pollinator habitats can apply to become a “Nevada 4-H Pollinator Ambassador” through a new program being launched by University of Nevada, Reno Extension. University of Nevada, Reno Extension was awarded a $15,000 grant to establish...
2news.com
City of Reno Advocating for New Stormwater Utility Fee
(January 10, 2023) Concerns rise among Reno residents when wet weather hits the region like it has these first two weeks of 2023. Officials are hoping that a new stormwater utility fee could help. The City of Reno tells us the funding could result in huge improvements for areas that...
Nevada Appeal
Tenants forced out of apartments, inspection slated for Thursday
As Carson City code enforcement officers posted a notice barring entry onto the second floor of an apartment complex on Monday, a remaining tenant was leaving on a bicycle to check out other apartments. The tenant of Carson Pines Apartments on David Street wished to remain unidentified but told the...
KOLO TV Reno
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
KOLO TV Reno
Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Manager Sabra Smith Newby has been recommended for an appointment to Assembly District 10. Newby was recommended for the position in a letter by Assembly Democrats to the Clark County Commission. Newby has been a resident of the district, which covers central...
Sierra Sun
Chase real estate report shows sales slower in 2022, home values steady
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chase International released its 2022 year-end Real Estate Market Report which showed lower overall volume in sales and available units for sale. Still, year over year, there is consistent value growth for homeowners throughout the Northern Nevada and California markets. “Overall, real estate as an asset...
Lodging
LRE & Companies Plans Fernley Promenade Mixed-Use Development
SAN RAFAEL, California—LRE & Companies has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade, a 13-acre mixed-use development project comprising industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. “We’ve developed, opened, and operated hundreds of restaurants throughout Northern California and Western Nevada over two decades,” said Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Companies....
Record-Courier
Centerville reopens Tuesday morning
Centerville Lane reopened on Tuesday morning after being closed west of the Highway 88 Roundabout due to high water, according to Douglas County. Heavy rain on Monday filled streams and ditches across the county, with flooding reported in Fish Springs' Pine Nut Creek. Centerville crosses several ditches associated with the...
nnbw.com
People: Susan Harris, Krystal Pyatt join Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine
The Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine has named Susan Harris the new program coordinator of health and wellness, and Krystal Pyatt the new marketing and communications specialist. Harris is also an emeritus associate director of the Gerontology Academic Program at the UNR...
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
Record-Courier
Today's Record-Courier delivery delayed
The delivery of today's Record Courier is delayed due to the winter storms. Unfortunately, road closures prevented the papers from getting to Carson City for distribution today. In the mean time, you can read today's e-edition here: https://edition.pagesuite-professional.co.uk/html5/reader/production/default.aspx?pubname=&pubid=45cfb8f4-4851-4fc3-8168-1cbd13c54467.
Sierra Sun
Stormy weather at Truckee-Tahoe leads to school closures, travel, ski resort impacts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The strong storm system moving into Lake Tahoe on Tuesday is leading to travel impacts, school closures and possible lift delays at some ski resorts. Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Truckee unified school districts have canceled classes for the day, Incline Village schools will have a virtual learning day while Douglas County schools at the lake are still on.
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
Comments / 0