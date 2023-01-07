ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pryor Earns Second MBWA Honorable Mention

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Sacred Heart University women's basketball first year Ny'Ceara Pryor was named as a Metropolitan Basketball Writer's Association Honorable Mention for the second time in her career on Tuesday. The designations, for games played Jan. 2-8, are unique in that they encompass players from 66 Met area...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pryor Earns Sixth NEC ROW Nod

SOMERSET, N.J.— Sacred Heart University women's basketball first year Ny'Ceara Pryor received her sixth Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week honor, announced by the league on Monday. The Baltimore, Md. native was instrumental in the Pioneers' 2-0 start in conference play, averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 5.0...
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy