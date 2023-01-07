ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5. —The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings. —Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17. —Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make...
Louisville-Clemson preview: An ACC battle of first versus worst

Louisville Cardinals (2-14, 0-5) at Clemson Tigers (13-3, 5-0) Location: Littlejohn Coliseum: Clemson, S.C. Television: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South in Louisville) Announcers: Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Mike Gminski (analyst) Favorite: Clemson by 16.5. Series: Louisville leads, 8-4 Last Meeting: Louisville won 70-61 on Feb. 19, 2022 in Louisville.
Open Thread: Louisville at Clemson

First versus worst. Only undefeated team in the ACC against the only winless team in the ACC. One of the two ACC home venues where Louisville hasn’t won a league game.
Isaac Guerendo Commits to Louisville Football

ISAAC GUERENDO - RUNNING BACK. Guerendo is a big back with really good speed in the open field. He will add a different body type to the running back room at 6-0/223 which could help him carve out a role as the short-yardage option. Guerendo also has shown a good ability to catch the ball out of the backfield which will help him push for playing time. While UofL is in good shape at the top of the backfield, we all know that depth is key and the guy that starts the season as the starter won’t always end the season in that spot.
Mike James named ACC Rookie of the Week

Louisville men’s basketball redshirt freshman Mike James has been named ACC Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday. This is the first weekly award of James’ young career, and he’s the first Cardinal to earn Rookie of the Week honors from the league since his current teammate Jae’Lyn Withers did so in March 2021.
