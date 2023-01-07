ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

The Tomahawk

Addressing food insecurity grant could help keep things cold and delivered

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, various organizations throughout Johnson County that work towards supporting the needs of those lacking food and basic necessities gathered in the lower courtroom of the Johnson County courthouse, for a good reason. Ken Rea, Economic, and Community Development Deputy Director, joined by Geneva King, explained...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Johnson County plans to be debt-free by 2028

Johnson County is planning to be debt-free by 2028. Currently, the county has six annual payments left, with the final payment due June 2028 on the current bond, which services the money borrowed from 3 previous projects; the construction of the solid waste industrial park; the school bond, which includes: the construction of Roan Creek Elementary, and the expansion at Laurel and Doe Elementary schools, plus the renovation of the existing buildings in the mid-’90s.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Holding landlords accountable, legal tips for renters

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I’m trapped in a lease and my landlord isn’t keeping up their […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Main Post Office remains closed amid ‘extensive repair work’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s primary post office remains closed nearly two weeks after a sprinkler water main break prompted a temporary closure. According to a United States Postal Service (USPS) spokesperson, the Kingsport Main Post Office at 1001 N. Eastman Rd. remains closed as of Monday, Jan. 9. “The safety and well-being of our […]
KINGSPORT, TN
The Tomahawk

Festival of Trees a success

The annual Festival of Trees at the Johnson County Welcome Center was a huge success this year. Thank you to all the community, businesses, and individuals for your support. Twenty-three beautifully decorated trees were placed on both levels. Winners were chosen by the number of votes cast for each tree....
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Tennessee residents participate in nationwide First Day Hikes

Many may have celebrated New Year’s Eve with parties last weekend, but some folks kicked off the New Year with a hike. And unlike the snow and single-digit temperatures on Christmas weekend, last weekend’s weather was almost balmy in comparison–upper 50s and partly cloudy, just perfect for hiking.
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Blountville man accused of stealing two boats

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Deputies in Sullivan County, Tennessee, arrested a man accused of stealing two boats from two separate residences. Tony Falin, 56, of Blountville, is facing two counts of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000. Deputies say the two boats were stolen in December. Both...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Police Arrest Mountain City Man On DUI, Underage Consumption At Monarch Apartments

There was another incident at Johnson City’s Monarch Apartments. This time, a Mountain City man is arrested after police find him behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the accelerator. Police say Ethan Campbell showed multiple signs of possible impairment. As officers attempted to make contact, Campbell put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive away. Campbell was located in a nearby parking lot. Campbell is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and underage consumption of alcohol and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire

A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier …. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier Middle School/Dobyns-Bennett. Milligan’s upset bid of No. 12 Union falls just...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chef T brings her experience to new Bristol restaurant

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol will soon be the recipient of a new restaurant opened by a former runner-up of a competitive cooking show. Torrece Gregoire, also known as Chef T, will open Union 41 in the coming months.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Sheriff: Man confesses to break-in at Marion Middle School

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion, Virginia man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into Marion Middle School on Jan. 5, according to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Micheal Paul Dalton, 45, was arrested and charged after the incident. After reviving security footage, School Resource Officers were […]
MARION, VA
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man And Two Juveniles Charged With Auto Burglary, Drugs, Alcohol, Weapon Violations

A Johnson City man and two juveniles are facing auto burglary, simple possession, and possession of alcohol under age charges after being arrested by Johnson City Police. Dominic Depriest was arrested after police responded to a suspicious activity call at Student Quarters, 1301 Seminole Drive and discovered Depriest in possession of a stolen car. During the investigation, police also recovered 19 grams of pot and a firearm from the vehicle in which Depriest and two juveniles were occupying. The juveniles are also charged with auto burglary, simple possession, possession of alcohol underage and juvenile in possession of a firearm.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Driver injured after striking trees, spilling steel pipes onto I-81

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 North in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states the crash occurred at 6:12 a.m. at mile marker 27. A tractor-trailer reportedly went off the left […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Lootpress

Multiple arrests and tickets issued in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – On January 6, 2023, a multijurisdictional operation was conducted in the Western part of Tazewell County, including the Towns of Cedar Bluff and Richlands. Law enforcement officers from The Richlands Police Department, The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, The Virginia State Police, and the Cedar Bluff Police Department, participated in the eight-hour-long operation, which was designed to focus on narcotics violations, impaired drivers, and safe driving practices. During the eight-hour timeframe, over twenty law enforcement officials participated from the aforementioned agencies, and were successful in identifying and charging multiple violations.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Police: Stolen boats found in Blountville man’s yard

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blountville man was arrested after two stolen boats were located in his backyard, police say. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), two residents of Hamilton Road contacted authorities to report that their boats were stolen from winter storage areas in December. On Jan. 6, investigators went to […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

