The Tomahawk
Addressing food insecurity grant could help keep things cold and delivered
On Thursday, January 5, 2023, various organizations throughout Johnson County that work towards supporting the needs of those lacking food and basic necessities gathered in the lower courtroom of the Johnson County courthouse, for a good reason. Ken Rea, Economic, and Community Development Deputy Director, joined by Geneva King, explained...
The Tomahawk
Johnson County plans to be debt-free by 2028
Johnson County is planning to be debt-free by 2028. Currently, the county has six annual payments left, with the final payment due June 2028 on the current bond, which services the money borrowed from 3 previous projects; the construction of the solid waste industrial park; the school bond, which includes: the construction of Roan Creek Elementary, and the expansion at Laurel and Doe Elementary schools, plus the renovation of the existing buildings in the mid-’90s.
Holding landlords accountable, legal tips for renters
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I’m trapped in a lease and my landlord isn’t keeping up their […]
Kingsport Main Post Office remains closed amid ‘extensive repair work’
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s primary post office remains closed nearly two weeks after a sprinkler water main break prompted a temporary closure. According to a United States Postal Service (USPS) spokesperson, the Kingsport Main Post Office at 1001 N. Eastman Rd. remains closed as of Monday, Jan. 9. “The safety and well-being of our […]
The Tomahawk
Festival of Trees a success
The annual Festival of Trees at the Johnson County Welcome Center was a huge success this year. Thank you to all the community, businesses, and individuals for your support. Twenty-three beautifully decorated trees were placed on both levels. Winners were chosen by the number of votes cast for each tree....
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
The Tomahawk
Tennessee residents participate in nationwide First Day Hikes
Many may have celebrated New Year’s Eve with parties last weekend, but some folks kicked off the New Year with a hike. And unlike the snow and single-digit temperatures on Christmas weekend, last weekend’s weather was almost balmy in comparison–upper 50s and partly cloudy, just perfect for hiking.
The Tomahawk
Broadband grant could be awarded to Johnson County with the help of county residents
In an effort to ensure the best internet coverage, area residents are called upon to challenge the current broadband map now available to view on the broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home website. According to officials, the opportunity to improve service also includes cellular coverage. When residents view the map surrounding their home location, it...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
wcyb.com
Blountville man accused of stealing two boats
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Deputies in Sullivan County, Tennessee, arrested a man accused of stealing two boats from two separate residences. Tony Falin, 56, of Blountville, is facing two counts of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000. Deputies say the two boats were stolen in December. Both...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police Arrest Mountain City Man On DUI, Underage Consumption At Monarch Apartments
There was another incident at Johnson City’s Monarch Apartments. This time, a Mountain City man is arrested after police find him behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the accelerator. Police say Ethan Campbell showed multiple signs of possible impairment. As officers attempted to make contact, Campbell put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive away. Campbell was located in a nearby parking lot. Campbell is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and underage consumption of alcohol and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee Sessions Court.
wjhl.com
1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire
A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier …. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier Middle School/Dobyns-Bennett. Milligan’s upset bid of No. 12 Union falls just...
‘Deeply sad’ — Monarch tenant on residents’ fear in 911 calls night of shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was the kind of fear and trauma one resident of Monarch Apartments called “deeply sad” — dozens of college-age residents calling authorities, trying to get help to the complex just after 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1. The 911 calls came in rapidly — nine of them in barely two minutes […]
wjhl.com
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified …. The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as...
Kingsport Times-News
Chef T brings her experience to new Bristol restaurant
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol will soon be the recipient of a new restaurant opened by a former runner-up of a competitive cooking show. Torrece Gregoire, also known as Chef T, will open Union 41 in the coming months.
Sheriff: Man confesses to break-in at Marion Middle School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion, Virginia man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into Marion Middle School on Jan. 5, according to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Micheal Paul Dalton, 45, was arrested and charged after the incident. After reviving security footage, School Resource Officers were […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man And Two Juveniles Charged With Auto Burglary, Drugs, Alcohol, Weapon Violations
A Johnson City man and two juveniles are facing auto burglary, simple possession, and possession of alcohol under age charges after being arrested by Johnson City Police. Dominic Depriest was arrested after police responded to a suspicious activity call at Student Quarters, 1301 Seminole Drive and discovered Depriest in possession of a stolen car. During the investigation, police also recovered 19 grams of pot and a firearm from the vehicle in which Depriest and two juveniles were occupying. The juveniles are also charged with auto burglary, simple possession, possession of alcohol underage and juvenile in possession of a firearm.
Driver injured after striking trees, spilling steel pipes onto I-81
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 North in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states the crash occurred at 6:12 a.m. at mile marker 27. A tractor-trailer reportedly went off the left […]
Multiple arrests and tickets issued in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – On January 6, 2023, a multijurisdictional operation was conducted in the Western part of Tazewell County, including the Towns of Cedar Bluff and Richlands. Law enforcement officers from The Richlands Police Department, The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, The Virginia State Police, and the Cedar Bluff Police Department, participated in the eight-hour-long operation, which was designed to focus on narcotics violations, impaired drivers, and safe driving practices. During the eight-hour timeframe, over twenty law enforcement officials participated from the aforementioned agencies, and were successful in identifying and charging multiple violations.
Police: Stolen boats found in Blountville man’s yard
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blountville man was arrested after two stolen boats were located in his backyard, police say. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), two residents of Hamilton Road contacted authorities to report that their boats were stolen from winter storage areas in December. On Jan. 6, investigators went to […]
