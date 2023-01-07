ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

What happened to 6-year-old who shot teacher? How did he get the gun?

Police say a 6-year-old student who shot his teacher Friday at Richneck Elementary School used a 9 mm handgun that belonged to his mother. The first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, 25, was in the middle of class just before 2 p.m. when the student suddenly pointed the gun at her and fired one round, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference Monday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
