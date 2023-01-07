Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5. —The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings. —Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17. —Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make...
Card Chronicle
Louisville-Clemson preview: An ACC battle of first versus worst
Louisville Cardinals (2-14, 0-5) at Clemson Tigers (13-3, 5-0) Location: Littlejohn Coliseum: Clemson, S.C. Television: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South in Louisville) Announcers: Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Mike Gminski (analyst) Favorite: Clemson by 16.5. Series: Louisville leads, 8-4 Last Meeting: Louisville won 70-61 on Feb. 19, 2022 in Louisville.
North Carolina A&T, Louisville Wide Receivers Transferring To Cincinnati
The pass catchers should be plenty productive in 2023.
Card Chronicle
Open Thread: Louisville at Clemson
First versus worst. Only undefeated team in the ACC against the only winless team in the ACC. One of the two ACC home venues where Louisville hasn’t won a league game.
Card Chronicle
Isaac Guerendo Commits to Louisville Football
ISAAC GUERENDO - RUNNING BACK. Guerendo is a big back with really good speed in the open field. He will add a different body type to the running back room at 6-0/223 which could help him carve out a role as the short-yardage option. Guerendo also has shown a good ability to catch the ball out of the backfield which will help him push for playing time. While UofL is in good shape at the top of the backfield, we all know that depth is key and the guy that starts the season as the starter won’t always end the season in that spot.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Louisville adding highly regarded Ellis to defensive staff
Jeff Brohm is getting closer and closer to filling all the pieces in his inaugural homecoming staff at his alma mater, Louisville. Brohm and the Cardinals are finalizing another key addition, sources tell FootballScoop. Steve Ellis, most recently on Mike Houston’s top-level East Carolina staff, is going to become Louisville’s...
CBS Sports
Clemson vs. Louisville: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Clemson Tigers and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Clemson and the Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
leoweekly.com
If Chris Mack Didn’t Record Dino Gaudio’s Extortionate Rant, Would He Still Be Coaching UofL?
Chris Mack called the allegations “trivial,” and in the end his judges agreed. An Independent Accountability Review Process panel considered the case against the former University of Louisville basketball coach and concluded any violations committed on his watch were “isolated and inadvertent,” and provided the Cardinals no more than a minimal recruiting or competitive advantage.
WLKY.com
Kansas teen hit by car in Louisville plays in first basketball game since being injured
NICKERSON, Kan. — The Kansas teenager injured in a crash while in Louisville last July was back on the basketball court for the first time since the incident Tuesday night. Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones took the floor Tuesday night and scored the first points of the game. Jones took the court in a knee brace and after scoring received a standing ovation as she came off the court.
leoweekly.com
Rick Pitino Says Former Louisville Assistant Is A ’Pathological Liar’ And Ruined His Life
Rick Pitino has been cleared, but he may never know closure. The Hall of Fame basketball coach told NCAA investigators former University of Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson had “ruined my life,” caused his family “humiliation” and cost him $38 million in future salary through Johnson’s alleged duplicity in U of L’s fateful recruitment of Brian Bowen.
wdrb.com
Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
WLKY.com
In-N-Out Burger is moving east, and close to Kentucky
A popular west coast burger joint is moving east. In-N-Out Burger started in California in the 1940s. For years, it has kept a steady and massive following, but despite its popularity, has stayed mostly on the west side of the country. (In the player above: This Copycat "Animal-Style" Burger Tastes...
wdrb.com
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
wdrb.com
LaRosa's Pizzeria offering free slices Saturday ahead of opening 1st Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pretty soon you'll be able to get a slice of a Cincinnati delicacy in Louisville, and it isn't chili. LaRosa's Pizzeria is opening its first Louisville restaurant later this month. It will be in the Springhurst Towne Center in the building that used to be O'Charley's.
