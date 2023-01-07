With the 2022 season coming to a close, the New Orleans Saints are already looking ahead to the future as their 2023 home and away opponents have been finalized. The Saints fell to the Carolina Panthers in the season finale bringing their 2022 to 7-10, finishing third place in the NFC South. It was a season that saw Dennis Allen in his first year as head coach, a quarterback situation that we still haven't figured out since the departure of Drew Brees, and way more injuries than any team should ever have to endure.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO