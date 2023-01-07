ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen

If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season. Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.
Saints rookie gets bad news as season wraps up

Injuries punched the New Orleans Saints all season long in 2022. Even in a meaningless matchup in Week 18, they suffered a massive loss. Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered another injury. He missed much of the season due to a foot/toe injury. Now, his other foot has taken a blow.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
See Who The Saints Will Play Next Season as Home and Away Opponents Have Been Finalized for 2023

With the 2022 season coming to a close, the New Orleans Saints are already looking ahead to the future as their 2023 home and away opponents have been finalized. The Saints fell to the Carolina Panthers in the season finale bringing their 2022 to 7-10, finishing third place in the NFC South. It was a season that saw Dennis Allen in his first year as head coach, a quarterback situation that we still haven't figured out since the departure of Drew Brees, and way more injuries than any team should ever have to endure.
