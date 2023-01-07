Read full article on original website
Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen
If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season. Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.
atozsports.com
Saints rookie gets bad news as season wraps up
Injuries punched the New Orleans Saints all season long in 2022. Even in a meaningless matchup in Week 18, they suffered a massive loss. Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered another injury. He missed much of the season due to a foot/toe injury. Now, his other foot has taken a blow.
Lovie Smith said the NFL had 'a problem' about Black coaches. A year later he was fired and the league is being criticized yet again about its lack of diversity
When Lovie Smith was hired by the Houston Texans in February 2022 as the team's new head coach, he said the NFL had "a problem" with hiring Black coaches and diversity.
New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan Finishes Season Among List of NFL Greats
A disappointing season has come to an end for the New Orleans Saints as they were swept by the Carolina Panthers. But you can't blame the team's missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year on Defensive End Cameron Jordan as he finished the season in rarified air. I still...
Sean Payton watch: What would it take to acquire the former Saints coach?
Payton stepped away from coaching last January, but if he wanted to come back, what's the likeliness that the Saints would move him?
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dennis Allen's Announcement
The New Orleans Saints don't appear to be making a coaching change for next season. Dennis Allen, who's the current head coach of the team, said on Monday that he expects to be back for 2023. Allen took over for Sean Payton at the end of last season when Payton...
Tony Dungy incensed with Texans' decision to fire Lovie Smith
Count Tony Dungy as someone who is not pleased with the Houston Texans’ decision to fire Lovie Smith as coach. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts coach and current NBC Sports analyst took to Twitter Sunday evening to react to the news of the Texans firing Smith after a 3-13-1 finish.
See Who The Saints Will Play Next Season as Home and Away Opponents Have Been Finalized for 2023
With the 2022 season coming to a close, the New Orleans Saints are already looking ahead to the future as their 2023 home and away opponents have been finalized. The Saints fell to the Carolina Panthers in the season finale bringing their 2022 to 7-10, finishing third place in the NFC South. It was a season that saw Dennis Allen in his first year as head coach, a quarterback situation that we still haven't figured out since the departure of Drew Brees, and way more injuries than any team should ever have to endure.
atozsports.com
Saints: Dennis Allen gives an evaluation on the season Jameis Winston had
The New Orleans Saints had a quarterback debacle almost the entire year. I think we, or most of us, thought at the beginning of the year that Jameis Winston would be the quarterback for the entire season, and that wasn’t even close to true. Winston played just three games...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Texans For Treatment of Black Coaches
In the wake of the Lovie Smith firing, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith said Black coaches should avoid working for the Texans.
Beer Prices at CFB National Championship Game Were Outrageous
Last night marked the end of the college football season. Georgia completely dominated TCU by the score of 65-7 in a game most of America turned off in the second half. While the game was a dud, the pregame atmosphere was as well. Tailgating is as much a part of...
