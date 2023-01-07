Alabama man killed when van collides with truck and overturns

An Alabama man was killed Friday night whe the van in which he was riding struck a truck and overturned, Alabama troopers said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of an Opelika, Alabama, man.

Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the 2008 Ford Econoline van, in which he was a passenger, struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma driven by Larry White, 72, of Alexander City.

After the initial collision, the Ford left the roadway and overturned. Lopez was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

White and two other passengers in the Ford were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment. The driver of the Ford, Rigoberto L. Ramirez, 20, of Opelika was not injured.

The crash occurred on U.S. 280 near the 102 mile marker, approximately two miles east of Auburn, in Lee County.