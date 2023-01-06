Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Related
L.A. Weekly
Nardcore and More at Alex’s Bar
Nardcore and More at Alex’s Bar: Nardcore, for those new to the term, simply means hardcore punk music from Oxnard, plus Silver Strand Beach and Port Hueneme. It’s a geographical reference rather than a musical one — some say that there was a street-punk edge to nardcore bands such as Ill Repute, Dr. Know, Stalag 13, False Confession, Agression, etc — a UK influence from the likes of Discharge. But that influence could be heard in hardcore bands all over L.A.
larchmontbuzz.com
Perfect House for an Avid Silent Film Fan Tracey Goessel
When Tracey Goessel to Los Angeles ten years ago, she found the perfect house for her passion, collecting and preserving silent films. Goessel, a physician who trained and practiced at Johns Hopkins Medical Center who is also a business entrepreneur, had decided to relocate to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. It took awhile but the house finally came on the market and was she able to purchase it and move in last July.
grimygoods.com
What We Love About BeachLife Music Fest Aside From the Awesome Lineup
Southern California’s quintensential music festival, BeachLife, returns in 2023 with a strong lineup ready to pleasure the masses. This year’s BeachLife festival lineup features So Cal’s very own, Gwen Stefani, along with fellow festival headliners The Black Keys and The Black Crows. Also on the lineup and acts we highly recommend you catch are: Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan and Sara, Band of Horses, The Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples, and more. You can view the entire BeachLife lineup via the official lineup poster above.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
Eater
One of LA’s Best Spanish Restaurants Teases a New Jamon and Wine Hangout
A robust new Spanish marketplace is coming soon to a familiar location in Highland Park. Otoño Mercat will take over the closed Dave’s Chillin’ and Grillin’ space tucked away just off Figueroa, with chef Teresa Montaño of Otoño telling Eater that the project — which has been in the works in one form or another since 2019 — will stock otherwise hard-to-source conservas, snacks, and vermouths, but that the space is ultimately much, much more than that.
I've lived in Los Angeles for 4 years. Here are 10 things tourists should skip and what they should do instead.
Travelers should think twice before they visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame, take a tour of celebrities' neighborhoods, or spend a day at Disneyland.
Ten Amazing Thai Noodle Places In L.A. That Go Beyond Pad Thai
The breadth and diversity of Thai noodle dishes extends far beyond your typical pad thai. Thankfully, we live in Los Angeles, home to the largest concentration of Thai people outside of Asia. Thai Town in Hollywood was the first such designated neighborhood in the U.S. Whether you’re looking for a...
foxla.com
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's Guide
Los Angeles is a food lover's paradise, with a diverse range of cuisines and culinary influences from around the world. Here are eight delicious foods that you can find in LA:
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
foxla.com
Beverly Hills flooding: Porsche is no match for flooded street
A Porsche became submerged in flood waters on Wilshire Blvd. Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills as a storm system passed through Southern California.
foxla.com
Union Station Los Angeles flooding
The torrential rain has led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Metro says people who need to go from one end of the station to the other can go downstairs and use the subway platform, which has entrances on each side of Union Station.
palisadesnews.com
Joe Russo Buys Palisades Mansion for $21 Million
Ken Ungar-designed estate features six bedrooms, sitting on a 1.5 acre plot of land. Joe Russo, of the famous superhero movie directing/screenwriting team called The Russo Brothers has purchased a newly built mansion in Pacific Palisades’ Riviera neighborhood, as reported by The Dirt. com. The price tag for what...
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
beyondchron.org
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality
“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
Phys.org
Why is drought-weary Los Angeles letting stormwater flow into the Pacific Ocean?
The Los Angeles River roared to life this week as a series of powerful storms moved through the Southland. In Long Beach, 3 feet of water shut down the 710 Freeway in both directions, while flooding in the San Fernando Valley forced the closure of the Sepulveda Basin. It was...
Sip, Sip, Hooray! L.A.’s Uncorked Wine Festival Is Returning To Union Station Soon
Every year, Angelenos from across the city pour into the city’s most iconic venues, for what has become the wine-lovers event of the year. This year’s event returns to the exquisite location of Union Station on January 28. During the day, you can wander the gardens enjoying the California sunshine and swaying palms as you sample wines from the world’s finest wineries. As the sun sets into the horizon, the glamourous Art Deco interiors will be illuminated for an unforgettable evening of music, immaculate sips and delectable bites. Organizers of Uncorked have cemented this annual celebration as a must for...
foxla.com
Flooding in Westlake, Los Angeles
Los Angeles is experiencing severe weather with heavy rain and flood warnings. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel.
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update
UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
kcrw.com
Amid more rain, how is LA trying to protect people living on the streets?
This week’s storm is expected to be worse than last week, moving more slowly and dumping more rain, with flood watches issued for California’s mountains, coast, valley, and inland. The state is scrambling to help unhoused residents. When it rains, the LA Homeless Service Authority and the LA...
Comments / 0