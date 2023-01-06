Every year, Angelenos from across the city pour into the city’s most iconic venues, for what has become the wine-lovers event of the year. This year’s event returns to the exquisite location of Union Station on January 28. During the day, you can wander the gardens enjoying the California sunshine and swaying palms as you sample wines from the world’s finest wineries. As the sun sets into the horizon, the glamourous Art Deco interiors will be illuminated for an unforgettable evening of music, immaculate sips and delectable bites. Organizers of Uncorked have cemented this annual celebration as a must for...

