Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

Nardcore and More at Alex’s Bar

Nardcore and More at Alex’s Bar: Nardcore, for those new to the term, simply means hardcore punk music from Oxnard, plus Silver Strand Beach and Port Hueneme. It’s a geographical reference rather than a musical one — some say that there was a street-punk edge to nardcore bands such as Ill Repute, Dr. Know, Stalag 13, False Confession, Agression, etc — a UK influence from the likes of Discharge. But that influence could be heard in hardcore bands all over L.A.
LONG BEACH, CA
larchmontbuzz.com

Perfect House for an Avid Silent Film Fan Tracey Goessel

When Tracey Goessel to Los Angeles ten years ago, she found the perfect house for her passion, collecting and preserving silent films. Goessel, a physician who trained and practiced at Johns Hopkins Medical Center who is also a business entrepreneur, had decided to relocate to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. It took awhile but the house finally came on the market and was she able to purchase it and move in last July.
LOS ANGELES, CA
grimygoods.com

What We Love About BeachLife Music Fest Aside From the Awesome Lineup

Southern California’s quintensential music festival, BeachLife, returns in 2023 with a strong lineup ready to pleasure the masses. This year’s BeachLife festival lineup features So Cal’s very own, Gwen Stefani, along with fellow festival headliners The Black Keys and The Black Crows. Also on the lineup and acts we highly recommend you catch are: Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan and Sara, Band of Horses, The Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples, and more. You can view the entire BeachLife lineup via the official lineup poster above.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Eater

One of LA’s Best Spanish Restaurants Teases a New Jamon and Wine Hangout

A robust new Spanish marketplace is coming soon to a familiar location in Highland Park. Otoño Mercat will take over the closed Dave’s Chillin’ and Grillin’ space tucked away just off Figueroa, with chef Teresa Montaño of Otoño telling Eater that the project — which has been in the works in one form or another since 2019 — will stock otherwise hard-to-source conservas, snacks, and vermouths, but that the space is ultimately much, much more than that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54

LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Union Station Los Angeles flooding

The torrential rain has led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Metro says people who need to go from one end of the station to the other can go downstairs and use the subway platform, which has entrances on each side of Union Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Joe Russo Buys Palisades Mansion for $21 Million

Ken Ungar-designed estate features six bedrooms, sitting on a 1.5 acre plot of land. Joe Russo, of the famous superhero movie directing/screenwriting team called The Russo Brothers has purchased a newly built mansion in Pacific Palisades’ Riviera neighborhood, as reported by The Dirt. com. The price tag for what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo

At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beyondchron.org

LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality

“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Sip, Sip, Hooray! L.A.’s Uncorked Wine Festival Is Returning To Union Station Soon

Every year, Angelenos from across the city pour into the city’s most iconic venues, for what has become the wine-lovers event of the year. This year’s event returns to the exquisite location of Union Station on January 28. During the day, you can wander the gardens enjoying the California sunshine and swaying palms as you sample wines from the world’s finest wineries. As the sun sets into the horizon, the glamourous Art Deco interiors will be illuminated for an unforgettable evening of music, immaculate sips and delectable bites. Organizers of Uncorked have cemented this annual celebration as a must for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

