Opioid Abatement Advisory commission hosts second meeting in Paducah
PADUCAH — Kentucky's Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission hosted another town hall meeting on Tuesday in Paducah at the W.C Young Community Center. The focus was discussion of the different options of disbursing Kentucky's $842 million portion of the national $26 billion settlement with opioid companies. Tuesday night’s meeting was...
Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell […] The post Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Nearly 600 Kentuckians saved by organ, tissue donation in 2022
LOUISVILLE, KY — Kentucky organ and tissue donors broke records in 2023, saving nearly 600 lives across the commonwealth — the most lives saved in one year. According to the Kentucky Donor Affiliates organization, this is the fifth consecutive year they have broken records. In a Tuesday release...
Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
How to apply for LIHEAP heating, electric assistance in Kentucky
Families and individuals facing past due notices and termination notices can now apply for heating, electric, and gas assistance though the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program until the middle of March.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Kentucky campsites will add 4% transient room tax for short-term reservations
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When vacationing on a budget, some people decide to camp as a more cost-effective option. But this year, some campers in Kentucky can expect to see a 4% tax added when they book their reservations at campsites. It's part of Kentucky’s tax reform bill, House...
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties
FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
Like Executive Order, ‘Palm Cards’ Guiding Law Enforcement On Kentucky Medical Marijuana Vague
Without any standardized documentation, some worry that people will fabricate documents to smuggle marijuana into Kentucky.
HOSA students hosting annual Marshall Strong community blood drive
BENTON, KY — As they mark the anniversary of the tragic shooting that took the lives of 15-year-olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, Marshall County High School students hope to see their community come together to give the gift of life. According to Allied Health Teacher Chassity Dunn, Marshall...
Some Missourians eligible for expungement of marijuana related records
ST. LOUIS, MO — Some Missourians are now eligible to have their misdemeanor and felony marijuana records expunged following the passage of Amendment 3 in 2022's midterm election, KSDK reports. The state's constitutional amendment — which passed with 53 percent of the vote in Nov. 2022 — legalized recreational...
One Illinois City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Why self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky. According to The World Population Review, Kentucky has the second-highest rate of domestic violence, with 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men experiencing domestic violence. Self-defense classes have started at the YMCA on Beaumont...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
Campaign launched to regulate skill games in Kentucky
KY MAC, which focuses on supporting small businesses in the state, has called on Kentucky lawmakers to create additional regulations for legal skill-based games while cracking down on illegal gaming operations. The organisation hopes to add skill-based games to the gambling law. This, it said, would protect the income of...
Local wheelchair ministry celebrating significant milestone:1,000th ramp
REIDLAND, KY — 27 years; 30,000 collective hours of skilled labor; and 1,000 ramps built for local families in need — all at an average of 69 years of age. Reidland United Methodist Church says people all over the area know about the Reidland United Methodist Men & Friends wheelchair ministry — a group of men who have been building ramps for local families in need for 27 years.
Paducah City Commission pushes to make changes to public comments policy for commission meetings
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah could soon change its rules on how the public provides commentary at meetings. On Tuesday, the newly elected Paducah City Commission's first meeting of 2023 took place at West Kentucky and Community Technical College's Crounse Hall. The proposed ordinance would ease some of...
Medical professionals prepare for new omicron strain coming to our area
PADUCAH — It's not here yet, but it's on the way. A new strain of the COVID-19 omicron variant is sweeping across the Northeast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the subvariant XBB.1.5 is the most prevalent in the country. That's why local doctors and medical professionals are working to measure the impact it could have on our area. The Purchase District Health Department says the subvariant is spreading faster than ever seen before.
Kentucky bill on medical record costs
People could pay hundreds, if not thousands of dollars for medical records if one Kentucky house bill is approved. The bill would make medical records cost $20 for the first five pages, plus $1 per page after that. A local attorney says those records should be free to patients.
