Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Illinois governor signs extensive ban on firearms and high-capacity magazines
Illinois' Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation that enacts an extensive ban on firearms as well as high-capacity magazines in the state. The new law caps the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, bans "switches" that allow handguns to fire rounds automatically and "extends the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders," the governor's office said in a news release.
KOMU
Parson recommends 8.7% wage increase for all state employees
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday he has recommended an 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all state employees. The recommendation was included in Parson's fiscal year 2023 early supplemental request delivered to the General Assembly on Wednesday. In a news release, Parson said he hopes the salary adjustments will be implemented by March 1, but it must be approved by the General Assembly first.
KOMU
Missourians have until Friday to challenge FCC's broadband maps
MISSOURI - The deadline to file challenges to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) broadband maps is Friday, Jan. 13. Missourians can challenge the existing broadband maps and put in their address to request more coverage. BJ Tanksey, director of the Office of Broadband Development, said the Friday deadline will help...
KOMU
Rep. Quade files bill to ban foreign corporate ownership of Missouri farmland
JEFFERSON CITY - House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) filed legislation Monday to ban companies from outside of the United States from owning Missouri farmland, according to the House Democratic Caucus. "We want to make laws that invest in Missourians, not overseas corporate interests more concerned with extracting profit from...
KOMU
Marijuana expungement application out now for some incarcerated Missourians
MISSOURI - Missourians incarcerated for marijuana-related charges can now apply to be released early and have their sentences expunged, following the passing of Amendment 3. The Missouri State Public Defender's Office released the application on its website Friday. It is only for people incarcerated in either a jail, prison, or halfway house and who are serving time for specific marijuana offenses.
KOMU
Parents of boy who drowned at STL County summer camp say his death could have been prevented
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Parents of a 6-year-old boy who drowned at a summer camp run by St. Louis County believe their son’s death could have been prevented and are now pushing for Missouri to require licensing for camp programs. In Missouri, camps, unlike other childcare programs like...
KOMU
Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat
COLUMBIA - Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday. Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016. He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb...
KOMU
90% of Californians are under flood watches as another storm threatens mudslides, power outages and deadly inundation
Much of California can't soak up another drop of rain. Yet the state is getting pummeled again with torrential downpours and ferocious winds, causing power outages and treacherous travel conditions. More than 34 million Californians are under a flood watch Monday -- about 90% of the state's population and 10%...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri to hold celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MID-MISSOURI - Local organizations will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebrations across mid-Missouri in the coming days and weeks. The Missouri Legislative Black Caucus will hold a celebration Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda. The public is invited to watch a performance by the Lincoln University Dance Troupe and the Jewell and Converted gospel choir. Sabria Hendricks will also sing.
KOMU
Forecast: A mild Wednesday, so enjoy it before colder air returns tomorrow!
Today will be another very mild day for January, but don't get too used to that weather as colder air returns tonight. Make sure you try an enjoy today's weather. We really didn't see fog develop over southern and southeast Missouri and skies are relatively clear so we are on to the morning sunshine!
KOMU
Forecast: A mild start to the week, but we do have another rain/snow chance
This week will begin mild, but does turn cooler by the end of the week when we see our next precipitation chance. While the morning was cold and frosty, the afternoon does see a very nice warm-up! Temps will begin the day in the 20s, rising in the middle 50s by this afternoon!
Comments / 0