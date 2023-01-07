ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Illinois governor signs extensive ban on firearms and high-capacity magazines

Illinois' Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation that enacts an extensive ban on firearms as well as high-capacity magazines in the state. The new law caps the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, bans "switches" that allow handguns to fire rounds automatically and "extends the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders," the governor's office said in a news release.
Parson recommends 8.7% wage increase for all state employees

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday he has recommended an 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all state employees. The recommendation was included in Parson's fiscal year 2023 early supplemental request delivered to the General Assembly on Wednesday. In a news release, Parson said he hopes the salary adjustments will be implemented by March 1, but it must be approved by the General Assembly first.
Missourians have until Friday to challenge FCC's broadband maps

MISSOURI - The deadline to file challenges to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) broadband maps is Friday, Jan. 13. Missourians can challenge the existing broadband maps and put in their address to request more coverage. BJ Tanksey, director of the Office of Broadband Development, said the Friday deadline will help...
Rep. Quade files bill to ban foreign corporate ownership of Missouri farmland

JEFFERSON CITY - House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) filed legislation Monday to ban companies from outside of the United States from owning Missouri farmland, according to the House Democratic Caucus. "We want to make laws that invest in Missourians, not overseas corporate interests more concerned with extracting profit from...
Marijuana expungement application out now for some incarcerated Missourians

MISSOURI - Missourians incarcerated for marijuana-related charges can now apply to be released early and have their sentences expunged, following the passing of Amendment 3. The Missouri State Public Defender's Office released the application on its website Friday. It is only for people incarcerated in either a jail, prison, or halfway house and who are serving time for specific marijuana offenses.
Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat

COLUMBIA - Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday. Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016. He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb...
Mid-Missouri to hold celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MID-MISSOURI - Local organizations will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebrations across mid-Missouri in the coming days and weeks. The Missouri Legislative Black Caucus will hold a celebration Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda. The public is invited to watch a performance by the Lincoln University Dance Troupe and the Jewell and Converted gospel choir. Sabria Hendricks will also sing.
