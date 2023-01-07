Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Related
Gators DB Target Locks In Commitment Date and Finalists
Florida is among the finalists for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward, who will announce his commitment later this week.
Football World Reacts To Major 2023 Quarterback Rumor
Update: According to Jaden's father, he has not actually backed out of his commitment. Earlier: On Wednesday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada requested for his National Letter of Intent to be released. Rashada, the No. 7 quarterback from the 2023 class, ...
Report: Jaden Rashada requests National Letter of Intent release from Florida (Updated)
5:43 p.m. update: Per a message to Swamp247's Blake Alderman from Jaden Rashada's father, Harlen Rashada, "Jaden has not filed a request for release from Florida", refuting the initial report from On3's Pete Nakos. The original story is included below:. Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada has yet to arrive at...
Father of 5-star QB Jaden Rashada: 'We're working through some things right now with Florida'
After signing with Florida in December, five-star Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada was set to enroll in Gainesville after playing in the Under Armour All-America Game. But Rashada has yet to return to the Sunshine State. Despite some reports that Rashada asked out of his NLI, his father, Harlen Rashada,...
QB Jaden Rashada Yet to Enroll at Florida
Quarterback Jaden Rashada has yet to enroll at Florida or join the Gators after signing with the program in December.
Former Miami Commitment Jaden Rashada Has Not Enrolled at Florida
Jaden Rashada has not yet enrolled with the Florida Gators.
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
How Florida coach Billy Napier voted in final AFCA Coaches Poll
Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night means the 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the 'Dawgs once again enter the offseason as national champions. The Gators, meanwhile, finished the season on the outside looking in, and the offseason heading into Year 2 for head coach Billy Napier has begun with much attrition from last season's roster, though Florida does currently have momentum on the recruiting trail with the No. 11 class in 247Sports' 2023 Team Rankings.
Gators Transfer OT Target John Campbell Commits to Tennessee
Miami offensive tackle John Campbell, who Florida targeted in the transfer portal, has committed to Tennessee.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS to host Columbia in top 10 showdown
The Gainesville and Columbia (Lake City) boys basketball teams have played a tough schedule this season. Yet, they each have double-digit wins with four weeks still left in the regular season. They’re also both ranked among the top teams in the state in their respective classifications. The Hurricanes, who...
Priority Gators OL Transfer Prospect Micah Mazzccua Sets Commitment Date
Florida’s top transfer portal target, former Baylor left guard Micah Mazzccua, will announce his transfer destination on Tuesday.
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates opponentsSept. 2 at Utah Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte Sept. 30 at Kentucky Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt Oct. 14 at South Carolina Oct. 21 Idle Oct. 28 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas Nov. 11 at ...
Independent Florida Alligator
Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today
To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
WCJB
Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for committing a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville was found and arrested in Suwannee County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak. Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte...
WCJB
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
First Coast News
Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these 3 cold cases, here's what you should know
BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony
Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
WCJB
Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
WCJB
Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0