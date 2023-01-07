Read full article on original website
Free throws haunt Bulldogs again in 58-50 loss at Georgia
Once again free throws determined Mississippi State's fate on the basketball court. And that was not a kind fate on the road at Georgia Wednesday evening. Mississippi State made just 7 of 22 at the line while Georgia made 14 of 14 in the final 3:45 to walk away with a 58-50 victory in Athens, Ga. Mississippi State fell to 12-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC while Georgia improved to 12-4 and 2-1.
How Florida coach Billy Napier voted in final AFCA Coaches Poll
Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night means the 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the 'Dawgs once again enter the offseason as national champions. The Gators, meanwhile, finished the season on the outside looking in, and the offseason heading into Year 2 for head coach Billy Napier has begun with much attrition from last season's roster, though Florida does currently have momentum on the recruiting trail with the No. 11 class in 247Sports' 2023 Team Rankings.
Kirby Smart: Darnell Washington’s efforts to play ‘will always hold a special place in my heart’
LOS ANGELES — The big question surrounding the Georgia Bulldogs entering Monday’s national title game revolved around one of the Bulldogs’ biggest players. Those questions subsided when Georgia tight end Darnell Washington took the field thanks to an effort in the lead-up to the game that will not be forgotten by his head coach.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains decision to honor players by calling timeouts
LOS ANGELES — Early in the fourth quarter of Monday’s national title game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett stepped into the huddle with no play call and no plan to get his offense lined up one more time. The bizarre situation was the brainchild of head coach Kirby Smart, who called a timeout to let the fans celebrate Bennett then did the same thing minutes later for several Bulldogs defenders.
Father of 5-star QB Jaden Rashada: 'We're working through some things right now with Florida'
After signing with Florida in December, five-star Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada was set to enroll in Gainesville after playing in the Under Armour All-America Game. But Rashada has yet to return to the Sunshine State. Despite some reports that Rashada asked out of his NLI, his father, Harlen Rashada,...
Report: Jaden Rashada requests National Letter of Intent release from Florida (Updated)
5:43 p.m. update: Per a message to Swamp247's Blake Alderman from Jaden Rashada's father, Harlen Rashada, "Jaden has not filed a request for release from Florida", refuting the initial report from On3's Pete Nakos. The original story is included below:. Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada has yet to arrive at...
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
Father of 5-star QB Jaden Rashada disputes report of request out of NLI
There has been much uncertainly around the status of Pittsburg (CA) five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada and the Florida Gators. He signed with the team last month during the Early Signing Period. On Wednesday evening, there was a report stating that Rashada had requested out of his National Letter of Intent with the program, which would break the ties between the program and the talented signal caller.
